When it comes to photo-editing, Adobe may be the biggest player but it’s got some keen competition from non-subscription alternatives. DxO is a prime example, and the firm has announced its latest batch of updates.

Version 7.6 of its PhotoLab software now enables you to apply Digital Camera Profile curves at the start of the raw editing process, increasing the choice of colour-editing options.

DxO has also added 15 Cinematic Look-up Tables (LUTs) to the current range in PhotoLab – LUTs enable you to add distinctive colour toning across a range of images, working in a similar way to presets.

The latest PhotoLab 7 can deliver cool results. Credit: Kelvin Chan/DxO

‘With DxO PhotoLab 7, our goal was to give photographers unprecedented mastery of colour, and version 7.6 reinforces that,” said DxO product manager, Fabrizio Dei Tos.

Analog Efex Frame and Bokeh added. Credit: Michael Wayne Plant/DxO

DxO price promotion and more Optics Modules: is your lens included?

A special offer is running until May 5th, with the price of DxO PhotoLab 7 Elite reduced to $179/£165, and PhotoLab Essential 7 cut to $109/£99 (DxO doesn’t require you to take out a subscription to its software).

In addition, DxO’s Optics Modules, which help to correct lens distortion and aberrations, are now available for the Sony Alpha A9 III and Hasselblad 907X CFV 100C cameras, along with an updated range of Nikon, Sigma and Voigtlander lenses. See the full list below:

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm F5.6E FL ED VR with AF-S TC800-1.25E ED (Nikon F FX)

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN (C023) (Sony E)

Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN (L-mount)

Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN A (L-mount)

Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM S with EF 1.4x III (Canon EF)

Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM S with EF 2x III (Canon EF)

Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM S with TC-1401 (Nikon F FX)

Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM S with TC-2001 (Nikon F FX)

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN (C023) (L-mount)

Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN (Fujifilm X)

Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN (L-mount)

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8G (Sony FE)

Voigtlander 35mm F2 APO-Lanthar Asph (Sony FE)

