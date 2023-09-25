Adobe has released the latest version of Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop version 25.0. Photoshop is among the best photo editing software and this latest version notably includes Adobe’s Firefly-powered AI tools Generative Fill and Generative Expand. These tools allow you to add, expand, or remove content from your images non-destructively, using simple text prompts within Photoshop in over 100 languages.

However, the use of these tools may be free but isn’t unlimited. Due to this requiring ‘significant computational resources’, Adobe has said that users will receive a number of ‘fast generative credits’ each month from 1 November for using Firefly-powered tools at full speed. How many credits you get will depend on your subscription plan, starting at 25 credits for free account users.

When these run out, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t use these tools anymore but generation will take longer. There will also be an option to buy 100 credits for $4.99 from 1 November 2023.

Images created with these tools, when exported or saved, will have Content Credentials that will let you know it was created or edited in Photoshop using Photoshop’s AI tools. Adobe has plans to eventually bring generative AI powered by Firefly to video.

Generative Fill was introduced in the Photoshop Beta earlier this year in June. Adobe Photoshop. Photoshop version 25.0 is now available to download from the Adobe Creative Cloud app.

