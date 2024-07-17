Amazon Prime Day is not just for cameras and lenses, there are some good discounts on smartphones too, from many of the big names.

A less well-known name in the UK is Xiaomi, but the Chinese smartphone maker is aggressively pushing into western markets. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, co-developed Leica, with Leica Summilux lenses, is still my favourite smartphone for photography – indeed its styling makes it look and feel more like a compact camera. Add the Photography Kit grip, and it’s even more camera-like.

Having used the Xiaomi 14 Ultra extensively this year, I am knocked out by the quality of the images it produces and its sheer flexibility. My colleague, expert phone tester Amy Davies, was also impressed.

The four lenses of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Image credit: Amy Davies

While the Amazon Prime Day savings aren’t exactly massive, UK customers can still save nearly £85.

The only caveat is that Xiaomi is expected to release the 15 Ultra next year – the massive Mobile World Congress show in March is a likely contender – but if you want a powerful Android ‘iPhone killer’ right now, this is still a good deal. The chances are the 14 Ultra will hold its value if and when you upgrade, too.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra key specifications

50MP f/1.6-4.0 23mm equivalent camera with one-inch sensor

50MP f/1.8 12mm equivalent ultrawide camera

50MP f/1.8 75mm equivalent 3x telephoto camera

50MP f/2.5 120mm equivalent 5x telephoto camera (periscope lens)

8K video at up to 30fps

4K video at up to 120fps

UK customers should click the link below

Customers in the US can pick up the Xiaomi 14 Ultra for $1118, with a similar percentage discount (black only).

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

See all our Amazon Prime Day UK deals, all our Amazon Prime Day US deals, or find the latest deals here.