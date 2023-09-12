Apple’s iPhones are considered amongst the best camera phones for photography. Following months of anticipation, Apple has released four phones including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 phones will be available from the 22nd of September, with pre-orders starting on the 15th.

In terms of what these new iPhone 15 phones have to offer for photographers and videographers here’s a run-down:

iPhone 15:

6.1inch screen

48MP f/1.6 main camera

12MP f/2.4 0.5x ultra-wide camera

12MP selfie camera

“Optical quality” 2x telephoto (from the main camera)

From $799

iPhone 15 Plus:

6.7inch screen

Same cameras as 15

Larger screen, and battery

From $899

iPhone 15 Pro:

6.1inch screen

48MP f/1.78 main camera

12MP f/2.2 0.5x ultra-wide camera

Plus a 3rd camera: 3x telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

12MP selfie camera

From $999

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

6.7inch screen

Same cameras as 15 Pro, but 5x telephoto lens, 12MP, f/2.8, 120mm equivalent

Larger battery.

Plus more iPhone 15 phone design changes:

iPhone 15 series will have a USB-C port due to pressure from recently passed EU legislation requiring Apple to equip its iPhones with USB-C ports by 2024 if it wants to sell them in the EU.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are redesigned so they're easier to repair.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: Periscope-style telephoto lens which allows for higher optical zoom levels and better capabilities for shooting distant objects. For reference, the optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max stands at 3x, and the iPhone 15 Plus is 5x.

Increased RAM for Pro models to 8GB from 6GB to complement the anticipated A17 Bionic chipset. Base models will continue to receive 6GB RAM.

Does it have the 5 things we wanted to see in this new model? iPhone 15 Pro: 5 things we’d like to see

