The Royal Photographic Society has announced the 2023 call for entries for the 165th edition of the International Photography Exhibition (IPE 165). The world’s longest running photography exhibition celebrates contemporary photography from across the globe.
The open call welcomes submissions from new, emerging, and established photographers of all ages and working in any subject or genre.
New approaches, alternative photographic processes and experimental work is encouraged.
From the Royal Photographic Society:
Be part of the longest running photographic exhibition celebrating photography from across the globe. Entries now open to everyone, with one free entry available to all.
A £2250 prize fund will be awarded to standout entrants, including the IPE Award, Under 30s Award and visitor prize. 100 images, chosen by a guest selection panel, will form a group exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society, UK in January 2024. Selected photographers will also be featured in the award-winning RPS Journal and IPE Zine as well as across the RPS digital channels.
How to enter:
Entry is free for one image, and up to four images can be submitted for £18 – £30, as a series or as individual images.
Entries close at 2359 BST on 8 May 2023.
Images submitted before 4 April 2023 will be entered into an early-bird prize draw to win a photobook.
For more information, and to enter, visit: https://rps.org/ipe165.
RPS International Photography Exhibition 164 exhibition
The IPE 164 is on view at RPS Gallery, The Royal Photographic Society from 28 January to 7 May 2023.
- 28 January – 7 May 2023
- Monday – Sunday 10am – 5pm
- The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR
- Free
The IPE is supported by theprintspace
