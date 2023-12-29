The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 title was awarded to Tony Hewitt for his abstract aerial captures of riverbeds in his native Australian landscape. The serene image of autumn birch trees reflected in a lake won Blake Randall International Landscape Photograph of the Year, a category awarded for a single image.

From over 4000 entries, the judging panel of photography experts had a demanding job selecting the top 101 landscape images of 2023, which are now available as an eBook. The competition now returning for the 10th time also announced winners in five special award categories, Black and White, Aerial, Snow and Ice, Seascape and Desert with results ranging from classic to contemporary approaches, and single captures to composites.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 overall winner

Tony Hewitt, Australia

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023, aerial image of King river

Tony Hewitt – Outlier. King River Tidal Plain, Wyndham, Western Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

IQ3 100MP Trichr · f/2.8 · 1/3200s · 80mm · ISO200

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023, aerial image of a river

Tony Hewitt – Floralis. Wheatbelt Region Western Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

IQ3 100MP Trichr · f/4 · 1/4000s · 80mm · ISO200

The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

Tony Hewitt – Aurum. Shark Bay, Western Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

IQ3 100MP Trichr · f/4.5 · 1/2500s · 80mm · ISO100

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 Second Place

Andrew Mielzynski, Canada

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023, second place, abstract image of birch trees reflected in water

10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023, Second place, Andrew Mielzynski – Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

Canon EOS R5 · f/20 · 1/15s · 145mm · ISO1600

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 Third Place

Matt Meisenheimer, United States

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 third place, a vast landscape of autumn an colour forest and rocky and snow topped mountain ranges

10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 Third place, Matt Meisenheimer – Cathartic. El Chalten, Patagonia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 winner

Blake Randall, Canada

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023landscape, red leaved birch trees reflected in water,

Blake Randall – Fire and water, Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 Second Place

Peter Meyer, Australia

landscape of burning trees and water

10th International Landscape Photograph of the Year – Second place: Peter Meyer – Flames #5 K’gari (Fraser Island) Queensland, Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

Canon EOS R5 · f/6.3 · 1/3200s · 75mm · ISO400

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 Third Place

Isabella Tabacchi, Italy

10th International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023, Third place, Isabella Tabacchi - Tree Of Life.

10th International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023, Third place, Isabella Tabacchi – Tree Of Life. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

L2D-20c · f/2.8 · 1/15s · 12.29mm · ISO220

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 – Special Award Winners

Jim Guerard, United States (Black and White)

tall slim trees growing in a lake reflected on the surface of the still water. International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 competition

Black and White category winner Jim Guerard – Morning Light. George L. Smith State Park, Metter Georgia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

ILCE-1 · f/8 · 1/1s · 26mm · ISO100

Casey McCallister, United States (Aerial)

black and white aerial capture of coastlines stark contrast with water. International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 competition

Aerial category winner Casey McCallister – Arc. Boulder, Colorado. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

L2D-20c · f/6.3 · 1/500s · 12.29mm · ISO100

Thomas Vijayan, Canada (Snow and Ice)

panoramic landscape image of a glacier with a river flowing off its edge, International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 competition

Snow and Ice category winner, Thomas Vijayan – Austfonna Ice Cap, Svalbard. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

FC7303 · f/2.8 · 1/2500s · 4.49mm · ISO100

Ciaran Willmore, Ireland (Seascape)

dark seascape with a small stream leading into the water, on the sides cliffs frame a small bay, International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 competition

Seascape category winner, Ciaran Willmore – Tjornuvik, Streymoy Island, Faroe Islands. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

John Seager, United Kingdom (Desert) 

a solitary dune casts a long shadow on the barren landscape, International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 competition

Desert category winner, John Seager – Arita. Salazar de Arizaro, Puna de Argentina, Argentina. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

FC3411 · f/2.8 · 1/730s · 8.38mm · ISO110

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.