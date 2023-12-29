The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 title was awarded to Tony Hewitt for his abstract aerial captures of riverbeds in his native Australian landscape. The serene image of autumn birch trees reflected in a lake won Blake Randall International Landscape Photograph of the Year, a category awarded for a single image.

From over 4000 entries, the judging panel of photography experts had a demanding job selecting the top 101 landscape images of 2023, which are now available as an eBook. The competition now returning for the 10th time also announced winners in five special award categories, Black and White, Aerial, Snow and Ice, Seascape and Desert with results ranging from classic to contemporary approaches, and single captures to composites.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 overall winner

Tony Hewitt, Australia

Tony Hewitt – Outlier. King River Tidal Plain, Wyndham, Western Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com IQ3 100MP Trichr · f/2.8 · 1/3200s · 80mm · ISO200

Tony Hewitt – Floralis. Wheatbelt Region Western Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com IQ3 100MP Trichr · f/4 · 1/4000s · 80mm · ISO200

Tony Hewitt – Aurum. Shark Bay, Western Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com IQ3 100MP Trichr · f/4.5 · 1/2500s · 80mm · ISO100

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 Second Place

Andrew Mielzynski, Canada

10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023, Second place, Andrew Mielzynski – Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com Canon EOS R5 · f/20 · 1/15s · 145mm · ISO1600

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 Third Place

Matt Meisenheimer, United States

10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 Third place, Matt Meisenheimer – Cathartic. El Chalten, Patagonia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 winner

Blake Randall, Canada

Blake Randall – Fire and water, Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 Second Place

Peter Meyer, Australia

10th International Landscape Photograph of the Year – Second place: Peter Meyer – Flames #5 K’gari (Fraser Island) Queensland, Australia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com Canon EOS R5 · f/6.3 · 1/3200s · 75mm · ISO400

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 Third Place

Isabella Tabacchi, Italy

10th International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023, Third place, Isabella Tabacchi – Tree Of Life. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com L2D-20c · f/2.8 · 1/15s · 12.29mm · ISO220

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023 – Special Award Winners

Jim Guerard, United States (Black and White)

Black and White category winner Jim Guerard – Morning Light. George L. Smith State Park, Metter Georgia. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com ILCE-1 · f/8 · 1/1s · 26mm · ISO100

Casey McCallister, United States (Aerial)

Aerial category winner Casey McCallister – Arc. Boulder, Colorado. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com L2D-20c · f/6.3 · 1/500s · 12.29mm · ISO100

Thomas Vijayan, Canada (Snow and Ice)

Snow and Ice category winner, Thomas Vijayan – Austfonna Ice Cap, Svalbard. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com FC7303 · f/2.8 · 1/2500s · 4.49mm · ISO100

Ciaran Willmore, Ireland (Seascape)

Seascape category winner, Ciaran Willmore – Tjornuvik, Streymoy Island, Faroe Islands. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

John Seager, United Kingdom (Desert)

Desert category winner, John Seager – Arita. Salazar de Arizaro, Puna de Argentina, Argentina. The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year https://www.internationallandscapephotographer.com FC3411 · f/2.8 · 1/730s · 8.38mm · ISO110

