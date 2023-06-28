The Insta360 GO 3 has been released, now with an Action Pod, a GoPro-like body that can connect to the Insta360 GO 3 over Bluetooth for real-time remote control and live preview. It is now available to buy from the Insta360 website and retailers for $379.99, $399.99, and $429.99 (the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options respectively).

Featuring a a 11.24mm f/2.2 (35mm equivalent) camera, the Insta360 GO 3 can capture up to 2.7K video at 24/25/30 fps. There are no clip length limitations and a larger 310mAh battery allows the Insta360 GO 3 to shoot continuously for 45 minutes. The camera also has new recording modes including Timed Capture, which allows for the camera to start recording at a set time, as well as dual microphones that Insta360 has said results in clearer audio.

Credit: Insta360

Photos can be shot in four resolutions including 2,560 x 1,440 (16:9) and 2,936 x 1,088 (2.7:1) as a DNG RAW at 1440p and 1080p at 24/25/30/50 frames per second.

The camera body weighs only 1.2oz (35g), with a magnetic back that allows it to stick to a variety of surfaces and comes with IPX8 waterproofing to 16ft (5m). Additionally, the Insta360 GO 3 comes with other accessories including the Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard.

Credit: Insta360

