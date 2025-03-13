The winners of the second LCE Photographer of the Year competition have been announced, with the winning image taken on a DSLR camera rather than the latest mirrorless kit.

London-based photographer Capri McPherson-Noel has been named winner of the London Camera Exchange (LCE) Photographer of the Year competition with the evocative image below, entitled Sunkissed Boy.

She receives £3000 in London Camera Exchange vouchers as the top prize. This year’s competition received more than 10,000 entries and the judging panel included AP contributors Peter Dench and Angela Nicholson, founder of SheClicks.

‘Sunkissed Boy’ by Capri McPherson-Noel (overall winner and Portraits category winner)

There were 14 diverse categories in this year’s contest and it also featured a new ‘Emerging Talent’ category for photography students, with a prize awarded to both the individual photographer and their university or college.

Capri was raised in Ireland and moved back to the UK ten years ago. She currently works in the television industry, but aims to make photography her full-time career. ‘I am a big believer in showcasing stories, especially in my work. I am outgoing and love to meet people. Hearing about different walks of life has always been intriguing for me and this has definitely contributed to my view as a photographer. I try to see the best in everything and live life to the fullest.’

Sunkissed Boy was shot on a Canon EOS 90D DSLR last summer, another reminder that you don’t need the hottest new mirrorless camera or lenses to take winning pictures!

Other LCE Photographer of the Year category winners

Action – ‘Blowing the Cheeks’ by Lester Woodward (overall runner-up)

After Dark: ‘Cosmic Gates’ by Dawid Glawzin

Birds – ‘Backlit Cuckoo’ by Colin Vanner

Creative – ‘Future Portrait’ by Gilbert Murray

Emerging Talent – ‘Abigail’ by Martina Aguirre Torres

Landscape – ‘Close to Heaven’ by Edyta Rice

Macro – ‘Season of Love’ by Sandip Guha

Music – ‘Creation of Deadletter’ by Gracie Hall (overall runner-up)

Pets – ‘Muesli Yawn!’ by Jon Pauling

Street – ‘Platform No. 1’ by John Seager

Travel – ‘Mundari Women’ by Lynn Fraser

Wildlife – ‘After the Kill’ by Caroline English

People’s Choice – ‘Steep Hill Lincoln’ by Andrew Scott

Well done to all the winners and check out our guide to the best photo contests to enter.