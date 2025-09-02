Fujifilm is making hay with its APS-C and medium format cameras, showing that full frame is certainly not the only game in town for photographers in the market for a new camera.

One of the best Fujifilm cameras is the Fujifilm X-T5, which I believe is one of the best all-rounder cameras you can buy, full-frame or not. It’s a real ‘photographer’s camera’ with a wide range of manual controls but is also easy for relative newcomers to use.

This unbeatable camera comes with Fujifilm’s superb range of in-body film simulations to enjoy, along with a big choice of lenses – not just from Fujifilm, but also from ‘budget’ makers such as Viltrox (now part of the L-Mount Alliance).

Via this Amazon US bundle deal, you can now get the Fujifilm X-T5 in a 14-item bundle, including an extra battery and charger kit, tripod, backpack, camera case, cleaning equipment and more. That’s a lot of gear for $2,101

Fujifilm X-T5 key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 64-51,200 (extended)

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter, full-resolution); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x crop, 24MP file)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

