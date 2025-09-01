Chinese lens maker Viltrox is now part the L-mount Alliance, making it the 10th company to join the L-mount lens confederacy since it was announced by Leica, Sigma and Panasonic back in 2018.

Other members including Samyang, Blackmagic Design, DJI and Sirui. There are now over 20 L-mount cameras from a range of makers and and more than 120 lenses based on the ‘common bayonet’ design. All lenses made for the different systems within the L-Mount Alliance can be used on all cameras without adapters and without any functional limitations.

It’s certainly a coup for Viltrox, a name still mainly associated with budget lenses, to be welcomed into such august company as Leica and Sigma. ‘By welcoming Viltrox as a new member, we are strengthening our network with a highly regarded partner that shares our vision of a forward-looking and versatile system,’ said Valentino Di Leonardo, Managing Expert Technology & Licensing at Leica Camera.

Meanwhile Viltrox CEO Daniel Dai made equally enthusiastic noises, but no new Viltrox lenses for L-mount have been announced as yet. Presumably this move will widen the choice of more affordable lenses for a range of photographic genres and video capture.

