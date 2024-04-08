Today (Monday) several parts of the US will experience a once-in-a-lifetime major astro-phenomenon – a total solar eclipse from 11:07 AM (PT). Here in the UK we will be treated to a partial eclipse at sunset, 7.55 PM (BST)- clouds permitting. Here are some tips on how to view and photograph an event like this safely.

Where to view the solar eclipse

While the UK will only experience a partial eclipse – if the clouds disappear – the people of the US will be treated to one of the most dramatic and exciting natural phenomena that we can ever see: a total solar eclipse.

The path of totality – where the moon covers the entire sun – covers 10 US states, but a partial eclipse will be visible across 49 states as it makes its way through the continent from West to East over the course of almost three hours. You can see a live TV broadcast of the solar eclipse on National Geographic Channels or stream live on Disney+ or Hulu. NASA has built a detailed web page on the eclipse, with its own livestream show discussing the phenomenon here. You can see a map of the moon’s path across the sun – at least the slither that is viewable in the UK – on this website.

The full eclipse will first appear over Mexico’s Pacific coast at 6.07 PM (BST) before arcing its way through the US to end on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland by 8.46 PM (BST), each area will see approximately 2-3 minutes of total darkness as the phenomenon passes overhead.

For the millions of those not under the path, though, there’s still plenty to see and photograph – a partial eclipse is still a fascinating and an incredible sight to see.

Residents of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to get a view of the partial eclipse this evening just before sunset, starting at around 7.55 PM.

Stay safe by using filters

If you’re out to photograph the eclipse, total or partial, it’s important to remain safe – even a 99% partial eclipse is bright enough to blind the unwary viewer, so great care must be taken at all times – including for your camera.

Fortunately, safe and inexpensive solar filters are available.

The most popular is the Baader Astro Solar film. It’s a sheet of high-quality Mylar that is designed to block the sun’s visible light and all the other dangerous wavelengths of light (ultraviolet, infrared, and so on) to deliver a safe view that is ideal for photography with DSLR cameras.

A view of the sun taken using Baader Astro Solar film on a 3in Pentax refracting telescope. © Nik Szymanek

The filter is purchased as an A4-sized sheet and the material is cut and mounted onto the front aperture of a lens. The good news is that the A4 film is quite cheap (about £20) but if there is a downside it’s that you have to take great care when making custom-made filter holders.

The procedure isn’t difficult and can be carried out using scissors, sticky tape and cardboard, but it’s critical that once the filter is attached to the lens it is safely secured and can’t be knocked off the lens or blown off by the wind while being used.

It should also be regularly checked for scratches and pinholes that could let dangerous amounts of unfiltered sunlight through.

How to photograph the eclipse

Best results will come from using mid- to long-focal-length telephoto lenses. Bear in mind, though, that we are photographing the sun from a rotating planet and for this reason every astronomical object (moon, sun, stars) appear to move across the sky quite quickly when using long-focal-length lenses, so you’ll be continually re-centring the sun in the frame.

It’s not too much of a problem as the eclipse progresses at a leisurely pace, so you can be sure to get good focus and composition without having to hurry.

The Mylar film will produce images of the sun that have a whitish-purple tinge to them, which many find unattractive, but it easy to assign a small amount of false colour using the Colour Balance menu in a photo-editing app or program to just ‘warm up’ the colour of the sun.

When the sun is active it’s possible to see many sunspots on its surface. This picture was taken with a 10in telescope and a white light filter using Kodak 100 ISO film. © Nik Szymanek

If you’re lucky, there may be several sunspots visible on the solar surface if you’re viewing a partial eclipse. These will looks like tiny dark markings, although longer lenses may show some structure and these will certainly add some interest to the eclipse photography. Sunspots are areas on the sun that are about 2,000°C cooler than the sun’s surface (known as the photosphere and radiating at just under 6,000°C).

Even if working with short-focal-length lenses, it’s possible to be creative and show composited images of multiple stages of the eclipse, perhaps set against a dramatic landscape.

How to photograph the solar eclipse using a card and pinhole

Another option is to project an image of the eclipse and photograph that. All you need to do is make a small hole in an opaque piece of card and project the sun’s image onto a second, white piece of paper or card.

Line up the pinhole and white card with the direction of the sun, without looking through the pinhole!

Interestingly, if you are observing the sun near to a tree that has leaves on it, you may get to see multiple images of the eclipsed sun on the floor as its light is broken up by the leaves.

This is a safe way to observe the eclipse if you don’t have any proper filters. Don’t be tempted to close your lens down all the way and assume that enough attenuation of the sun’s light will occur as it won’t, and also don’t be tempted to use any other form of opaque material to block the sun as this is very unsafe.

With luck, you should be able to get some good pictures of this unusual natural event but please take great care to protect your eyesight and equipment!

Amazing photos of the 2017 total Solar Eclipse

This photo is one of the first glimpses of the eclipse captured by National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi in a jet above the Pacific at the moment the eclipse began. Babak is aboard the flight along with two Airbnb guests who won the chance to be among the first to witness the solar eclipse before it crosses the US. Credit: Babak Tafreshi

Somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. Credit: Babak Tafreshi

The International Space Station (bottom right), with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming. Credit: Joel Kowsky, NASA/GETTY

Aug 21, 2017; Newport, OR, USA; The Great American total solar eclipse travels over the Yaquina Bay Bridge. Credit: Anna Reed/Statesman Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Aug 21, 2017; Newport, OR, USA; The Great American total solar eclipse travels over the Yaquina Bay Bridge. Credit: Anna Reed/Statesman Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

(170821) — SALEM (U.S.), Aug. 21, 2017 (Xinhua) — Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2017 shows a total solar eclipse seen from Salem, Oregon, the United States. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Aug 21, 2017; Newport, OR, USA; A solar eclipse passes over Marys Peak on the Siuslaw National Forest. Credit: Connor Radnovich/Statesman Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

August 21, 2017 – Corvallis, Oregon, U.S – Credit: © Robin Loznak via ZUMA Wire

