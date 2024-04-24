We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Tell a Story challenge.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top Photographer

Xavier Boulenger, France

Top Photo

Naresh Maharjan, Nepal

Guru’s Top Pick

Maggie, Portugal
Gil Shmueli, Isreal
Isak Venter, South Africa
Ziao Zi Mar, Canada
Nessy Agnes Brunner, Hungary
Matt Crawford, United States
Nicu Apostu, Romania
Bryony Herrod Taylor, United Kingdom
Bradley Shawn Rabon, United Kingdom
Unnamed, United States
Radek Matous, Czech Republic
David Brinkman, United States
Jamil Badalov, Azerbaijan
Nilanjan Bandyopadhyay, United Kingdom
Nats Gonzalez, Mexico

 