

Sponsored. Photography serves as a powerful tool for connecting people with nature, revealing the beauty of wildlife through images and video while also driving conservation efforts.

With advanced imaging technology, AI-driven detection and remote accessibility, Reolink cameras enable researchers, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts to document animal behaviour without intrusion or disturbance.

These capabilities give a unique view into the natural world, supporting both scientific study and public awareness. Essentially, Reolink cameras contribute to conservation efforts through:

Non-Intrusive Monitoring – capturing wildlife behavior without disturbing natural habitats with 4G connectivity.

Continuous Data Collection – delivering real-time footage to aid conservation planning and research.

Wildlife Protection & Early Detection – AI-assisted detection combined with high-definition video and pan & tilt features (seen in the Go Ranger PT) helps monitor sensitive areas, prevent poaching and address human-wildlife conflicts effectively.

The Reolink GoRanger PT

Empowering wildlife observation and conservation

Reolink partners with NGOs (non governmental organisations) and wildlife experts around the world to provide innovative camera technology that enhances the ability to observe, document, and protect wildlife.

Equipped with Reolink cameras, these organisations can capture high-quality footage of animals in their natural habitats without disturbing them. This has proven essential in the efforts to safeguard endangered species, monitor wildlife behaviour, prevent human-wildlife conflicts, nd provide valuable insights into animal behaviour. Here are some examples.



Gates’ Wildlife Control (Canada)

Gates’ Wildlife Control, a leading organisation specialising in humane wildlife removal and protection, is using Reolink Go Plus and Go Ultra cameras to monitor and manage urban wildlife. Their efforts focus on safely removing animals and preventing human-wildlife conflicts, such as capturing and relocating raccoons or squirrels that have entered attics or basements.

‘Reolink’s cellular cameras allow us to remotely monitor removal process 24/7, “ noted Cassandra Gates, Technician of Gates’ Wildlife Control, “The continuous footage allows us to observe and learn from animal behaviour.”

Eagle Valley Wild (United States)

Eagle Valley Wild (EVW) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing conservation through professional photography. It employs Reolink Go Ranger PT to capture high-quality imagery that plays a key role in its conservation work.

This advanced monitoring technology supports EVW’s efforts, which so far have contributed to educating and inspiring locals and visitors with compelling content that fosters awareness, appreciation and protection of Eagle County’s land, water and wildlife.

Salviamo l’Orso (Italy)

Salviamo l’Orso (SLO) is a NGO dedicated to protecting the critically endangered Marsican brown bear – fewer than 60 individuals remain of this species. SLO is leveraging Reolink Go Ranger PT to support the development of an AI-based Wildlife Detection and Alert System (WADAS). This system is designed to monitor bear behaviour and prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions in Italy’s Abruzzo region.

‘We were amazed to see how the cameras continually send images and videos, providing invaluable data for our conservation effort,” said Stefano Dell’Osa, Project Team Lead of WADAS.

Olive Ridley Project (Maldives)

Focused on the protection of endangered sea turtles, the Olive Ridley Project (ORP) uses Reolink cameras such as the Go Ultra and Argus 3 Pro to monitor nesting sites during hatching season and keep an eye on turtle patients at its rescue centre.

This technology allows for remote, non-invasive monitoring, reducing disturbance to the turtles and providing critical insights into their behaviour.

