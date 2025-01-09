Sponsored. Wildlife, bird and aviation fans will find lots to like about the Fujifilm Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR lens, as it has a long range but a relatively low weight. Angela Nicholson reveals why she likes it so much.



A super-telephoto prime lens can transform your wildlife, bird, sport and aviation photography, enabling you to frame distant subjects and create high-impact images.

So the new Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR, Fujifilm’s longest XF series prime lens, is an exciting addition to the range. I took it to a local wildlife park and rugby match (in filthy weather) to see how it shapes up. I used it on the X-T5, but it’s compatible with any of Fujifilm’s X series cameras, including the X-H2S and X-H2.

As we will see, the lens offers photographers a tantalising combination of exceptional reach, precision and portability.

Despite its focal length and maximum aperture, the Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR, seen here with its lens hood in place, weighs less than 1,350g and is well-balanced for hand-held shooting.

Long reach in a compact design

As a 500mm lens designed for Fujifilm’s popular APS-C format cameras, the Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR is equivalent to a remarkable 762mm lens on a 35mm camera.

This makes it an ideal choice for wildlife, sports and aviation photographers who want to capture subjects from afar. It was a real bonus at the wildlife park because it enabled me to frame distant animals nice and tight, cutting out their distracting backgrounds. Similarly, while I stood at a try line at the rugby match, I could still capture frame-filling images of the action at the opposite end of the pitch.

Significantly, that impressive focal length is combined with a maximum aperture of f/5.6, which enables fast, movement-freezing shutter speeds without needing to push the sensitivity (ISO) value up too far.

Despite these attractive specifications, the lens weighs just 1,335g (2.94lbs), making it one of the lightest super-telephoto primes in its class. That comparatively light weight means I could use the lens without a tripod or monopod for the whole day at the wildlife park, photographing various species. Naturally, where there was a convenient rail, I rested my elbows on it, but I found the lens comfortable to hold without any support at all.

Fujifilm’s thoughtful optical arrangement also delivers great balance, which means it’s easier to shoot handheld and keep the lens steady, because it is not front-heavy. That last point is particularly noticeable towards the end of the day, when you might expect your muscles to be flagging.

The Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR is a great choice for sport photography when the action is at the ‘wrong’ end of the pitch.

Extra reach

While an effective focal length of 762mm is enough for many situations, the XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR is compatible with Fujifilm’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters. These extend its focal length to 1067mm and 1524mm, respectively, making the lens more versatile and bringing elusive subjects into range. I didn’t need it for the rugby or at the wildlife park, but that extra reach could be very useful for photographing birds in the wild.

Optical precision

The XF500mm features an advanced optical construction comprising 21 elements arranged in 14 groups, with five ED and two Super ED elements. This combination suppresses chromatic aberration, delivering sharp, high-contrast images from edge to edge.

It means that whether you’re tracking a bird in flight or capturing intense sporting action, the lens delivers stunning detail and clarity for life-like images with impact. I’m impressed with the amount of detail visible in the fur and features of the animals I photographed.

Paired with a camera like the Fujifilm X-T5 which has animal eye detection AF, the Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR, gets the most important part of wildlife razor-sharp. And there’s plenty of detail.

Sophisticated autofocus

Speed matters when you’re capturing fast-moving subjects and the XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR’s linear-motor autofocus system enables super-fast focusing, getting subjects sharp in as little as 0.33 seconds. This responsiveness proved especially useful when photographing otters. They’re fast movers, but I was able to get plenty of shots that I’m very happy with.

The lens also has some useful advanced focusing tools such as a focus limiter and focus preset. The first allows you to define a focus range ahead of shooting to eliminate the chance of focusing on close distractions. That’s useful for shooting through foliage or photographing an animal in a cage. That said, I find the animal eye detection of the X-T5 usually finds the target, but the focus limiter can sometimes get it in the correct zone quicker.

Meanwhile, the focus preset feature is handy when you know where your subject is likely to appear within the scene. It enables you to set a specific focus distance, reducing the time spent hunting for focus and ensuring you’re ready for the decisive shot.

Solid image stabilisation

Handheld super-telephoto shooting can be tricky because of camera shake, but the XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR has a powerful 5.5-stop optical image stabilisation (OIS) system.

This technology works seamlessly with Fujifilm cameras’ in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), but prioritises lens-based correction for optimal results. It compensates for those accidental movements that happen when you’re holding a camera and means you can get sharp, blur-free images without using a tripod. As I was shooting moving subjects, I mainly kept the shutter speed high, but I acheived sharp images shot at 1/40 and 1/50 second.

Built for adventure

Wildlife and sport photographers need kit that can withstand the elements and with that in mind, the XF500mm has a weather-resistant design with 21 sealing points, protecting it from dust and moisture. It can also operate in temperatures as low as -10°C. I was thankful for the weather sealing at the rugby match because there was persistent drizzle for the entire 80 minutes.

The deep hood that comes with the XF500mm also proved its worth at the rugby because it shelters the front element, preventing it from being covered with water droplets. However, the front element has a fluorine coating that repels water and dirt, including fingerprints, making it easy to clean.

The controls on the Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR are within easy reach when the camera is held to your eye.

Ergonomic and intuitive design

As well as being comparatively lightweight and well-balanced, all the XF500mm’s key controls are within easy reach. Firstly, there’s an aperture ring that allows fast exposure adjustments in 1/3EV steps, I find it an intuitive way to work. There are also switches for the focus range selection (full or 5m to infinity), OIS activation and focus selection (allowing you to swap quickly between using the lens buttons for AF-Lock, Focus preset or AF-On). These also make on-the-fly adjustments easy.

As the four lens buttons are distributed 90° apart around the barrel, there’s always one within easy reach no matter which orientation you’re shooting in.

There’s also a removable tripod foot that attaches quickly when you want to support the lens on a tripod or monopod. That’s handy if you plan a long shoot in a single location, such as a wildlife or bird hide. It clips on and off easily, but crucially attaches securely.

In addition, the lens has wide strap lugs, so you can carry it comfortably without putting extra strain on your camera’s mount. I used them to attach a strap that I could wear across my body, and I was happy with that arrangement for a whole day with the camera and lens.

The large aperture creates attractive background blur and is useful when you need to set a fast shutter speed.

Conclusion: an exciting new super-telephoto lens

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR really does set a new benchmark for long-range photography. Its blend of exceptional optical performance, fast autofocus, robust image stabilisation and rugged construction makes it a great tool for those passionate about wildlife, sports and aviation photography.