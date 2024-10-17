This week’s glitzy Adobe Max 2024 showcase in Miami revealed some interesting new changes to the market leaders in photo and video-editing software, Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro.

AI was also high on the agenda at Adobe Max; along with Apple, Adobe is hoping continued investment in AI technology can keep its products relevant, at a time of intense competition, not only from other software makers, but also phone makers – for whom easy, AI-based photo editing has become a key selling point.

AI: the Donald Trump factor

It is also an ‘interesting’ time for Adobe to holding its annual Max showcase in the US, with a lot of concern about the impact of deepfake AI images on the current presidential election campaign.

One of the motivations for Taylor Swift coming out to endorse Kamala Harris was to negate AI-driven rumours that she was endorsing Trump, for example, while his wild claims that immigrants were eating pets have also been responsible for generating a lot of deepfake pictures.

One of the ‘deepfake’ Taylor Swift images, that Trump later reposted

As a company right at the forefront of making AI images easy to create using ‘generative‘ technology in Photoshop and other popular programs, Adobe now finds itself in the eye of the storm. As Adobe freely admits, ‘deepfakes are already widely circulating and eroding people’s trust in what’s real. When people doubt everything – when they cannot tell fact from fiction – it threatens democracy itself.’

So, Adobe, what’s to be done to save democracy?

Adobe launched a new extension for the Chrome web browser at Adobe Max, designed to make it easier for a website visitor to see the identity of who produced the image/content they are seeing on their screen, the tools and editing methods involved (including whether generative AI was used) and information about the camera and editing software used. The umbrella term for this is ‘Content Credentials.’

Adobe has also announced a new phone app with broadly similar goals, but this won’t be coming out until the first quarter of next year.

To find out more, I sat down with Andy Parsons, a senior director of the Content Authenticity Initiative programme at Adobe.

Watch the full interview on YouTube below, including Andy’s comments on the fact that not all social media platforms (in other words, Z) are onboard, or supporting the organisation behind the rollout of Content Credentials, the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI).

Content Credentials at a glance