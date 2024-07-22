Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced the MIX Flip, a light yet powerful flip phone, adding to the bewildering range of high-end Android handsets now available.

Xiaomi MIX Flip Key features

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Quad-curved screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

50MP, Leica-branded main camera based on the Light Fusion 800 image sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and OIS.

50MP, Leica-branded floating telephoto camera, with an f/2.0 aperture and ability to focus as close as 9cm

32MP f/2.0 front/selfie camera.

‘Multi-Angle Hover Photography’ to enable users to get sharp shots without a tripod

Master Portrait mode for more professional looking people shots.

The new Fold series

Xiaomi also announced the MIX Fold 4, the highlights of which include a new 50MP main camera, a 50MP floating telephoto lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens with a 120° field of view. Both the Flip and the Fold also have powerful batteries and run HyperOS, the Xiaomi operating system, alongside Android 14.

At present, the announcement of the new phones only covers the domestic Chinese market, with details of international availability yet to be confirmed.

There is also speculation that Xiaomi will announce the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the latest iteration of its flagship phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next March: we named the 14 Ultra as ‘one of the best performing smart phones on the market’ when it comes to photography.

From Xiaomi (excerpt)

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 features a Leica optical quad-camera system covering all focal lengths. Despite the device being thinner and lighter, its imaging capabilities have been significantly enhanced.

The main camera uses a new 50MP Light Fusion 800 high dynamic range sensor, introducing “Dual Native ISO Fusion Max” technology for the first time in Xiaomi’s foldable products.

This technology provides more accurate colour reproduction and better detail retention in high-contrast scenes. The 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens offers a 120° field of view, while the 50MP Leica floating telephoto lens delivers excellent portrait effects and macro photography capabilities.

The 115mm Leica ultra-telephoto lens, with a periscope structure, also supports close-up shooting. These four lenses work perfectly, achieving seamless coverage across all focal lengths.

The innovative Xiaomi AISP, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s processing power and the Xiaomi HyperOS AI, with up to 60TOPS AI processing speeds, supports complex imaging scenarios. The new “Master Portrait” combines the power of PortraitLM and aesthetics learned from real-life photographers, offering a look “a little more ideal than reality,” enhancing portrait beauty without deviating from reality.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 adheres to Leica’s natural colour science and classic tones, avoiding excessive sharpening and algorithms. Two Leica photographic styles with customizable features meet professional creative needs.

The unique foldable form brings new shooting possibilities: hands-free hover selfies and external display framing when unfolded, transforming the flagship foldable phone into a portable professional imaging studio. This showcases Xiaomi’s deep integration of foldable display and imaging technology.

