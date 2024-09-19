Hasselblad has announced the special Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition which comes with the XCD 55V lens, and a range of exclusive accessories, as well as a “Tundra Brown” colour. It’s a limited edition, with 1000 available, all individually numbered. Inside it’s the same as the 100MP Hasselblad X2D 100C which we reviewed.

Hasselblad X2D 100C At a glance:

102MP 43.8×32.9mm sensor

7-Stop IBIS

1TB internal memory

Phase detection AF

5.76m-dot OLED viewfinder

3.6in tilting touchscreen

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition. Image Hasselblad

From Hasselblad: Hasselblad Unveils the X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition, An Exclusive Kit for Adventurous Photographers

The Limited Edition Includes a Hasselblad X2D 100C Camera Body, XCD 55V Lens and Accessories

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition is a unique kit designed for photographers who explore and capture the beauty of Earth’s natural landscapes. Limited to 1,000 units worldwide, this exclusive edition combines the exceptional features of the Hasselblad X2D 100C with a Tundra Brown exterior, a color inspired by the Nordic landscapes.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition. Image Hasselblad

Tundra Brown, a hue native to Hasselblad’s homeland, stands out among the captivating spectrum of colours found in the natural world. Daring adventurers search out unique colours like this, venturing into extreme environments with courage and determination, capturing the extraordinary with unwavering dedication. Utilizing the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS), they accurately depict the shades of the Nordic tundra and other landscapes, inviting a broader audience to admire nature’s allure and distinct hues.

Embark and Discover with the Explorer Kit

Designed to honour the spirit of exploration and inspire the creative journey, the kit includes the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition camera body, an XCD 2,5/55V lens, a limited-edition camera strap, UV filter, X System battery charging hub, and two X System batteries. These accessories provide users everything they need to embark on their next great adventure right away.

Nature’s Palette – Tundra Brown

Inspired by the resilient ecosystem of the Nordic tundra, where life thrives in harsh conditions, the Tundra Brown colour embodies the spirit of perseverance that Hasselblad aims to convey with the Earth Explorer Limited Edition. The colour melds the grey-green of the arctic vegetation with the deep brown of the soil, reinforcing the minimalist elegance of the camera’s metal body.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition numbered. Image Hasselblad

Exclusive Features and Design

Each kit features a laser-engraved “Earth Explorer” and a unique serial number from 0001 to 1000 on the side of the camera body, ensuring a one-of-a-kind identity. The unique “Earth Explorer” start-up screen heralds the start of an extraordinary creative journey whenever the camera is turned on.

The exterior of the kit’s limited-edition strap is made from eco-friendly recycled plastics interlaced with traditional weaving techniques. The interior uses high-tech, soft, skin-friendly fabric for outstanding performance, lightweight comfort, and easy maintenance. It features hand-embroidered “Hasselblad” text on its exterior and a precision laser-engraved “Earth Explorer” on the interior.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition strap. Image Hasselblad

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition is priced at GBP £12,749 / USD $13,999 / EUR €14,999 and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.hasselblad.com

