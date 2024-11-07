Hasselblad has announced the new 75mm f/3.4 XCD P lens, designed to be a Portable portrait lens that’s also ideal for street photography and still life as well as general photography. The lens gives a 59mm equivalent, and is the largest aperture in the P (Portable) series of XCD lenses.

The lens is made up of 10 elements, in 10 groups, with one aspherical element, and three ED elements, designed to suppress chromatic aberration. The lens has been designed to work with 100 megapixel Hasselblad cameras like the 907X CFV 100C and X2D 100C. The lens weighs 398g and measures 71mm in length, and uses a leaf shutter with shutter speeds up to 1/2000s.

The XCD 75P is $2,229 USD, £2,149 GBP, €2529 EUR and the new X Extension Tube is $299 USD, £289 GBP, €339 EUR.

Hasselblad 75mm lens. Photo Hasselblad.

From Hasselblad: Hasselblad Expands XCD Portable Lens Series with the Lightweight, Standard XCD 3,4/75P Lens, Ideal for Portraits, Street, and Still-Life Photography

The XCD 3,4/75P is the latest addition to the Hasselblad XCD Portable (P) lens series and the first standard lens in the lineup. With a 59mm full-frame equivalent focal length and the largest aperture in the XCD P series at f/3,4, the XCD 3,4/75P is designed for photographers who need powerful performance in a lightweight, agile form. Its exceptional optical quality and unique lightness make it ideal for capturing portraits, street scenes, and still life with effortless precision.

Mastering Light and Shadow for Exceptional Portraits

The XCD 3,4/75P boasts an optical structure of ten elements in ten groups, including one aspherical element and three ED elements, effectively suppressing chromatic dispersion. This sophisticated design contributes to its compact form and ensures a powerful optical performance that meets the demands of a 100-megapixel sensor. From the center to the edges of the frame, the lens delivers sharp, clear images with vibrant and lifelike colors. Its f/3,4 maximum aperture enhances detail capture in low-light portraits.

Exploring Diverse Subjects with a Unique Perspective

The XCD 3,4/75P has the longest focal length and the largest aperture in the XCD P series. It sits between standard and mid-telephoto lenses and is suitable for full-length and half-length portraits. The longer focal length, paired with its wide aperture, produces beautifully soft, natural bokeh to create stunning portrait images.

Hasselblad 75mm lens. Photo Hasselblad.

Elegance in Lightness for Photographers on the Go

Weighing just 398g and measuring only 71mm in length, the XCD 3,4/75P is a compact, lightweight, and highly portable lens, making it an excellent choice for portrait and street photographers on the move. Its sleek metal body is accentuated by a signature “H” pattern around the focus ring, adding elegance and Hasselblad’s distinctive style to its lightweight design.

Focusing on Beauty with Precision and Speed

Engineered for fast, accurate, and responsive focusing, the XCD 3,4/75P utilizes a linear stepping motor and a lighter, smaller focusing lens group. The linear stepping motor provides more precise control over the focus, enhancing accuracy, while the smaller focusing lens group makes focusing faster. When paired with a Hasselblad X System or V System medium format digital cameras that support PDAF, users will enjoy a smooth, quiet, and flexible focusing experience.

Silent and Subtle, Capturing Stunning Moments

The XCD 3,4/75P is equipped with a compact leaf shutter that operates with minimal vibration and noise, allowing users to shoot confidently in quiet environments. The leaf shutter offers speeds of up to 1/2000 second and full flash synchronization at all speeds, enabling photographers to capture high-speed subjects or use flash to creatively control light, even in bright sunlight, and achieve exceptional results.

The XCD 3,4/75P lens is priced at $2,229 USD / € 2529 EUR and is available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide. For more information, visit www.hasselblad.com.

Hasselblad 9mm X Extension Tube. Image Hasselblad

The Hasselblad X Extension Tube (9mm) will be launched simultaneously. It is designed specifically for the X System cameras, 907X cameras, and XCD series lenses. Extending the distance between the lens and the image sensor reduces the XCD lens’s minimum focusing distance, enhancing the close-up capability and bringing intricate details within reach. The Hasselblad X Extension Tube is priced at $299 USD / €339 EUR and available to purchase online and at selected retail stores worldwide.

