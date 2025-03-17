In partnership with GuruShots.
We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Street Photography challenge – they encompass a wide range of themes and approaches, as you can imagine.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top photographer

GuruShots street
Julien Serarre, Mexico

Top Photo Winner

Guru shots street
skinny panda, Macedonia

Guru’s Top Pick

GuruShots street
Luis Lobo Henriques, Portugal
GuruShots street
Krystian Pszczola, Poland
GuruShots street
Mircea Negulescu, Romania
GuruShots street
Zsuzsa Balog, Hungary
GuruShots street
Hester Hoornstra, Netherlands
GuruShots street
Nicolae Ancuta, Romania
GuruShots Street
Roy Egloff, Switzerland
GuruShots street
Michal Buzaši, Slovak Republic
GuruShots street
Valdis Kundziņš, Latvia
GuruShots street
Eugene Turkestanov, Canada
GuruShots street
Indre Vet, Lithuania
GuruShots street
Susana Belenkova, United States
GuruShots street
Sylvain Perrier, Canada
GuruShots, street
Marcos Silva, Brazil
GuruShots, street
Lisa Tang, Hong Kong

 