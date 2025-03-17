In partnership with GuruShots.

We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Street Photography challenge – they encompass a wide range of themes and approaches, as you can imagine.

Top photographer

Julien Serarre, Mexico

Top Photo Winner

skinny panda, Macedonia

Guru’s Top Pick

Luis Lobo Henriques, Portugal

Krystian Pszczola, Poland

Mircea Negulescu, Romania

Zsuzsa Balog, Hungary

Hester Hoornstra, Netherlands

Nicolae Ancuta, Romania

Roy Egloff, Switzerland

Michal Buzaši, Slovak Republic

Valdis Kundziņš, Latvia

Eugene Turkestanov, Canada

Indre Vet, Lithuania

Susana Belenkova, United States

Sylvain Perrier, Canada

Marcos Silva, Brazil