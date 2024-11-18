It’s normally the case that mirrorless cameras tend to get discounted after they have been around for a bit, but it’s not so with the Panasonic Lumix S5D, announced just last month.

The Panasonic Lumix S5D is an interesting camera, as although it uses the older Depth from Defocus (DFD) contrast based AF system, it is compatible with the DJI LiDAR autofocus system and the DJI RS 3 Pro gimbal.

Panasonic Lumix S5D with 18-40mm lens – Image: Panasonic

As we said in our original news story, ‘when connected to the DJI LiDAR Range Finder which is able to cast 43,200 ranging points, it improves the camera’s manual focusing ability, allowing you to locate and track focus points with ease and apply extremely precise focus adjustments. This system also has a better AF performance when shooting video in low light conditions.’

You can now get the Panasonic Lumix S5D with the versatile Lumix S 28-200mm f4-7.1 Macro OIS lens from Wex Photo Video for a very tempting £1399.99, a ‘yes please’ saving of £400. It is also available for the same price from other retailers with a different lens (see links at the end of the article).

Panasonic Lumix S5 D key features

24.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, with PDAF

5 axis in-body image stabilisation

ISO 100-51,200

7/5 frames per second (AFS/AFC)

2.36m dot OLED electronic viewfinder, 0.74x magnification

4K RAW video 60p/50p

