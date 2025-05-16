The Canon EOS R7 was one of the first EOS R cameras to sport an APS-C sensor and still works well as speedy crop-sensor camera that’s particularly good for wildlife and sports on a budget.

This is a relatively light camera with impressive AF tracking and boasts in-body image stabilisation (IBIS). The Canon EOS R7 can deliver up to 8 stops of compensation and also has automatic horizon correction, a feature that was previously exclusive to Pentax.

Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is highly impressive as always, with 651/5915 selectable focus points that cover the entire image area and work in extreme low-light conditions. As is fast becoming standard on new cameras, the EOS R7 also benefits from AI-powered subject-detection autofocus.

There is now a much wider choice of compatible lenses too, and not just from Canon.

Canon EOS R7 at a glance

32.5MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

30 fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

Canon RF 16-28mm F2.8 on the Canon EOS R7. Credit: Canon



