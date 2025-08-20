When the Google Pixel 9 series was released, we were left disappointed by what the Pixel 9 offered due to the lack of a telephoto camera, when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, some of the best camera phones for photography. Well, now, it looks like Google have been listening, as the new Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL all feature a triple camera setup on the rear, with ultra-wide, wide, and 5x telephoto cameras!

Pixel 10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL compared:

Pixel 10 10 Pro 10 Pro XL 48MP f/1.7 wide, 1/2inch, OIS

13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (no AF), 1/3.1inch

10.8MP f/3.1, 5x telephoto, 1/3.2inch, OIS

up to 20x Super Res Zoom 50MP f/1.68 wide, 1/1.3inch, OIS

48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide with AF, 1/2.55inch

48MP f/2.8, 5x telephoto, 1/2.55inch, OIS

up to 100x Pro Res Zoom 50MP f/1.68 wide, 1/1.3inch, OIS

48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide with AF, 1/2.55inch

48MP f/2.8 telephoto, 1/2.55inch, OIS

up to 100x Pro Res Zoom 10.5MP f/2.2 selfie with AF 42MP f/2.2 selfie with AF 42MP f/2.2 selfie with AF 6.3inch, 60-120Hz screen, 3000 nits peak brightness 6.3inch, 1-120Hz screen, 3300nits peak brightness 6.8inch, 1-120Hz screen, 3300nits peak brightness 4K video front/rear 4K video front/rear (8K powered by Video boost upscaling) 4K video front/rear (8K powered by Video boost upscaling) 4970mAh (30W charging, 15W wireless) 4870mAh (30W charging, 15W wireless) 5200mAh (45W charging, 25W wireless) $799 / £799 (128GB) $999 / £999 (128GB) $1199 / £1199 (256GB)

Google Pixel 10 Pro phones (like the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL) still only offer 8K video via AI upscaling, which is really odd, considering so many competitors offer 8K video recording as standard, without the need for upscaling. All models benefit from 7 years of updates.

The 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL feature higher resolution sensors, as well as larger sensors, when compared to the standard Pixel 10. All models promise 10x optical quality from the 5x telephoto camera, as well as 2x optical quality zoom from the main camera.

Google Pixel 10 Pro. Image credit: Google.

Other features are available on the 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL include: Wi-Fi 7, Hi-Res (up to 50MP), Pro controls, High-res portrait mode (up to 50MP), Night sight video, and as mentioned 8K upscaling Video Boost.

All phones benefit from the new Camera Coach which is designed to “read the scene, offer you suggestions and help you find the best angle and lighting. It can even suggest the best modes to use.” The speakers on all phones have also been improved.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Image credit: Google.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has also been announced – this features a similar camera setup as the Pixel 10, except that the ultra-wide camera has auto-focus (and a smaller sensor), enabling macro photos. Video is also limited to 4K, with no 8K option/upscaling available.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available from October, whereas the others will be available from August the 28th.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold at a glance:

148MP f/1.7 wide, 1/2inch, OIS

13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (no AF), 1/3.1inch

10.8MP f/3.1, 5x telephoto, 1/3.2inch, OIS, up to 20x Super Res Zoom

2x 10MP f/2.2 front/inner cameras

4K video recording (30/60p)

6.4inch external screen (60-120Hz), 3000nits peak brightness

8inch internal screen (1-120Hz), 3000nits peak brightness

5015mAh battery, 30W charging, 15w wireless

IP68 dust and water resistance

$1799 / £1749 (256GB)

From Google:

The Pixel 10 series makes it effortless to capture an amazing photo every time, offering AI-powered features and magical editing tools in the Pixel Camera. The all-new Camera Coach, powered by Gemini models built right into the camera, can read the scene, offer you suggestions and help you find the best angle and lighting. It can even suggest the best modes to use, helping unleash the creative photographer in you.8

With the new Auto Best Take feature, Pixel can automatically find and combine similar photos into one in which everyone looks their best. And with an improved Add Me feature, you can now add the photographer to even bigger groups, so no one’s left out of the photo.1

Google Pixel 10 Pro FOLD. Image credit: Google.

