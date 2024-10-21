Looking for a compact full-frame mirrorless camera? We’ve found the Panasonic Lumix S9 (with a 20-60mm lens) available to buy for £1,599 – £200 less than its usual price on Amazon UK.
Panasonic Lumix S9 key features:
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- ISO 100-51,200 (standard)
- Up to 30fps continuous shooting
- Video recording at 6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, or Full HD 120fps
- 3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen
- In-body stabilisation: 5 stops, or 6.5 stops with OIS lens
- Available in four colours: black, red, green, blue
Panasonic Lumix S9 first look: a travel-friendly hybrid?
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.