Looking for a compact full-frame mirrorless camera? We’ve found the Panasonic Lumix S9 (with a 20-60mm lens) available to buy for £1,599 – £200 less than its usual price on Amazon UK.

Panasonic Lumix S9 key features:

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30fps continuous shooting

Video recording at 6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, or Full HD 120fps

3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

In-body stabilisation: 5 stops, or 6.5 stops with OIS lens

Available in four colours: black, red, green, blue

Panasonic Lumix S9 first look: a travel-friendly hybrid?

