The recently released OnePlus Nord 4 is a compelling budget camera phone – and we’ve found it available to buy with £100 off from Amazon UK. Usually priced at £529 and now just £429, the 16+512GB is the largest storage option you can get so this is a great opportunity to get this phone with more storage for less.

OnePlus Nord 4 key features:

50MP main camera, f/1.8, with OIS

8MP ultrawide camera, f/2.2

16MP f/2.4 selfie camera

6.74-inch screen, AMOLED, 120Hz with 2150nit peak brightness

5500mAh battery

12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB storage options

Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1

162 x 75 x 7.99 mm

199.5 g

People watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games outside Battersea Power Station in London. Image taken with the OnePlus Nord 4’s main camera. Credit: Isabella Ruffatti. OnePlus Nord 4 · f/1.8 · 1/4878s · 4.84mm · ISO100

Read our OnePlus Nord 4 review.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

