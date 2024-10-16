The recently released OnePlus Nord 4 is a compelling budget camera phone – and we’ve found it available to buy with £100 off from Amazon UK. Usually priced at £529 and now just £429, the 16+512GB is the largest storage option you can get so this is a great opportunity to get this phone with more storage for less.
OnePlus Nord 4 key features:
- 50MP main camera, f/1.8, with OIS
- 8MP ultrawide camera, f/2.2
- 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera
- 6.74-inch screen, AMOLED, 120Hz with 2150nit peak brightness
- 5500mAh battery
- 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB storage options
- Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1
- 162 x 75 x 7.99 mm
- 199.5 g
Read our OnePlus Nord 4 review.
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
