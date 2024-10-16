The recently released OnePlus Nord 4 is a compelling budget camera phone – and we’ve found it available to buy with £100 off from Amazon UK. Usually priced at £529 and now just £429, the 16+512GB is the largest storage option you can get so this is a great opportunity to get this phone with more storage for less.

OnePlus Nord 4 key features:

  • 50MP main camera, f/1.8, with OIS
  • 8MP ultrawide camera, f/2.2
  • 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera
  • 6.74-inch screen, AMOLED, 120Hz with 2150nit peak brightness
  • 5500mAh battery
  • 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB storage options
  • Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1
  • 162 x 75 x 7.99 mm
  • 199.5 g
People watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games outside Battersea Power Station in London, UK. Photo taken with OnePlus Nord 4.
People watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games outside Battersea Power Station in London. Image taken with the OnePlus Nord 4’s main camera. Credit: Isabella Ruffatti.
OnePlus Nord 4 · f/1.8 · 1/4878s · 4.84mm · ISO100

Read our OnePlus Nord 4 review.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

