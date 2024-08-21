We’ve found the Instax Mini Link 2 instant printer available to buy for only £94. Along with the soon-to-be released Instax Mini Link 3, the Mini Link 2 is usually priced at £114.99 on the Instax website.

In our review of the Instax Mini Link 2, we gave it five out of five stars! The printer is a brilliant little device for making and sharing small prints. The app is attractively designed and easy to use, despite the wide range of features available. Most importantly, it delivers lovely little prints, with strong colours and a good level of detail.

At a glance:

Prints from smartphone or tablet

Uses Instax Mini film

Bluetooth connection

Comes in blue, white, or pink

Measures 91.9 x 36.4 x 124.8 mm and 210g (7.4 ounces)

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.