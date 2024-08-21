We’ve found the Instax Mini Link 2 instant printer available to buy for only £94. Along with the soon-to-be released Instax Mini Link 3, the Mini Link 2 is usually priced at £114.99 on the Instax website.
In our review of the Instax Mini Link 2, we gave it five out of five stars! The printer is a brilliant little device for making and sharing small prints. The app is attractively designed and easy to use, despite the wide range of features available. Most importantly, it delivers lovely little prints, with strong colours and a good level of detail.
At a glance:
- Prints from smartphone or tablet
- Uses Instax Mini film
- Bluetooth connection
- Comes in blue, white, or pink
- Measures 91.9 x 36.4 x 124.8 mm and 210g (7.4 ounces)
Related content:
- Fujifilm announces new Instax mini Link 3 smartphone printer
- Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 review: best wide camera yet or nothing new?
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 Review: The best instant camera?
- AP x Instax photowalk: see the competition winners!
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.