Fujifilm has announced a new addition to its Instax Link range of smartphone printers, the Instax mini Link 3, as well as a limited-edition Instax mini Evo hybrid instant camera to celebrate Fujifilm’s 90th anniversary.

As well as printing images direct from your phone and the Instax Pal digital camera, the mini Link 3 printer enables you to add 3D effects, such as confetti, spotlight and sprinkles, while taking the shot. You can also change the background and add animations. Another new feature is Click to Collage, which allows users to capture up to six images at three-second intervals and creates a collage. Fujifilm has also updated the free Instax UP! app: a new feature called Instax Days enables scanned Instax images to be automatically dated and added to a calendar.

Limited edition Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo. Photo: Fujifilm.

The Instax mini Link 3 instant photo printer goes onsale from 28 August for £114.99 (a case is also available for £13.99) while the new app is available now. The special edition Instax Mini Evo comes in Dark Silver and Titanium Gold, along with a limited edition strap, case and lens cap, and costs £199.99 (only 1,934 units will go onsale worldwide) and will be available later this year.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.