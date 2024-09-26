We’ve found the OM System OM-1 Mark II, the best overall Olympus camera, available to get with £300 off! Usually priced at £2195, it is now £1895.

This camera is the latest flagship camera from OM System and isn’t too different from the OM-1. However, it adds a number of clever upgrades that make it a worthwhile investment for anyone who wants an outstanding Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, particularly for stills photography. We gave it the full five stars in our review, finding the OM-1 Mark II to be a delightful camera to use – and to be streets ahead of the competition in a lot of ways.

The OM-1 Mark II can burst-shoot at up to 120fps with fixed AF, or 50fps with continuous AF. To get the equivalent on a full-frame system, you’d have to triple your budget and opt for the Sony A9 III, a notion that’s simply a non-starter for most people. While the previous OM-1 could also achieve these speeds, the buffer for the Mark II has been significantly improved – doubled, in fact. It can now manage more than 200 continuous raw shots in both modes. Other new additions include the world’s first in-camera live graduated ND filter, helping you to control those bright skies for balanced exposure. Stabilisation has been improved, autofocus is snappier, with effective subject-detection. It’s a real triumph of a camera.

OM System OM-1 Mark II at a glance:

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO 80 – ISO 102,400 (extended)

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

IP53 rating with specific lenses

Price $2,400 / £2,199 body only

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.