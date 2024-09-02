We’ve found the OM System TG-7, a compact camera which is currently the best waterproof camera, available to buy for only £396 on Amazon UK – a huge saving over the £499 RRP price!
The TG-7 is the latest waterproof compact camera from OM System (formerly Olympus), and offers 4K video as well as a range of advanced photography features, including impressive macro performance, as we found out in our TG-7 review.
In the US, you can also save on the camera. It can be found for $494.99 on Amazon US, with $50 off from the $549.99 RRP.
Key Features
- 12MP 1/2.33inch BSI CMOS Sensor
- 4x optical zoom lens, f/2.0-4.9, 24-100mm equivalent
- In-body image stabilisation (CMOS shift, up to 2.5stops)
- 3inch screen, 1040K
- 15m waterproof
- Drop/Shock/Dust/Freezeproof
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
- GPS, Elevation, Temperature
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
