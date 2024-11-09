Sponsored. Portrait photography is one of the most satisfying genres as unlike landscapes or wildlife, you get feedback from your subjects. Check out this great new Skylum software for perfect portraits every time!

One of the best new photo-editing tools for portraits is Aperty, from AI-editing pioneers Skylum. Aperty has been designed in close collaboration with top portrait photographer Julia Trotti, and is a real time-saver for anyone who takes people shots. Whether you are taking portraits of family and loved ones or working commercially with clients, the results are really impressive.

Aperty is an essential addition to the portrait photographer’s arsenal

Skylum Aperty’s key features:

Skin Smoothing: Perfect for fashion or wedding photography, this feature smooths skin texture, preserving natural tones and details.

Blemish Removal: Remove blemishes and other imperfections while preserving skin texture and permanent details. Remove or restore the freckles.

Face/Body Skin Color Correction: Balances skin color seamlessly, enabling quick adjustments of red and green skin tones with a single slider. Effectively removes redness on the model’s face and green tones caused by improper lighting or shadows.

Studio Light: A dynamic tool that enables users to set up artificial lighting sources and apply light textures during post-production. With the ability to create up to 5 light sources, users can place them anywhere in the image to craft the perfect scene.

Presets/LUTs: Presets and LUTs allow users to edit and color-grade images in just a few clicks. Set an amount to apply and adjust the settings to achieve fine-tuned results.

Masking: Use precise mask layers to create AI masks for people and backgrounds, or customize masks with brushes, gradients, or luminosity. Adjust edits per layer for full control.

Makeup: Add blush, contour, and highlights in post-production. Fine-tune tone, amount, and feathering for a natural look. Aperty’s Face Mesh and Segmentation technologies ensure perfect application.

See Skylum Aperty in action

In the YouTube video below, regular AP contributor Will Cheung FRPS takes you through the main features of Aperty, explaining how the interface works and how to get the best results when editing raw files.

A nifty split screen tool shows the effects of edits straight away

As Will shows, it’s easy to streamline your workflow, see the effects of edits instantly, convert to black and white, blur the background and much more. He also covers the more advanced features.

Skylum Aperty: pricing and details

Aperty is available at $29.90/€26.90 for a 1-month subscription or $299/€269 for a 1-year subscription. All plans include the latest version, 24/7 technical support, and activation on up to two devices. Click here for more details.