We’ve found the best budget full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera at the lowest price it’s been all year! The Nikon Z5, along with a 24-50mm lens, is available to get for £1049 on Amazon UK this Christmas. This camera and lens kit is already ‘cheap’ at its usual price of £1,359 but is now much cheaper.

Should you get it? For a cheaper full-frame mirrorless, the Nikon Z5 is good value. It has a well-performing full-frame sensor and similar great handling to the more expensive Z6 II; albeit with some key compromises.

Although the resolution of the sensor is similar to that of the Z6 II, the Z5’s is not back-side illuminated, so does not perform quite so well in lower light conditions. It’s also not quite as quick, especially when it comes to frame rates – so is not optimal for shooting action, sports or wildlife.

What you do get is a good performer for static subjects, and access to the full-frame system without spending a fortune – which makes it ideal for beginners and those upgrading to full-frame for the first time. The advantage of the small 24-50mm lens is that it keeps the camera and lens combination nice and compact.

Nikon Z5 key features

$996 / £1,079 body only ($1,296 / £1,359 with 24-50mm kit lens)

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

EXPEED 6 image processor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF

3.2inch tilting touch-screen (1040K)

4.5fps burst shooting

4K, 30p video recording (cropped)

Dual SD card slots

