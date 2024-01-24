Advertising feature

Losing images or video can be very stressful, and with digital cameras and phones able to produce so many images, and with such a plethora of storage options, it’s easy to lose track of your best work. Stellar Photo Recovery is a professional tool for recovering damaged photos, videos and audio files and it’s very easy to use.

It recovers the lost media files from SD card, memory card, hard disks, and other storage devices. It supports recovery from a wide range of photo formats, including JPG/JPEG, PNG, CRW, and RAW files. The software has an interactive and user-friendly interface that makes the recovery process easy, even for a non-technical user.

Stellar Photo Recovery is suitable for anyone who works with digital photo files, be they professional photographers, videographers, graphic designers, editors, or casual users.

Furthermore, the software comes with multi-language support, including English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and others.

Key features of Stellar Photo Recovery

Stellar Photo Recovery features various advanced features that help in efficiently recovering media files. These include:

Recover Deleted Photos from any Storage Media

The software recovers deleted photos from all corrupted or inaccessible SD cards, including mini, micro, SDHC, or SDXC. It even supports recovery from HDDs, SSDs, memory sticks, CF cards, etc. Stellar Photo Recovery supports recovery from SD cards from all popular brands, such as Samsung, Toshiba, SanDisk, Transcend, Kingston, etc.

Unlimited Photo Format Recovery

Stellar Photo Recovery software can retrieve deleted photos of any format, whether JPEG/JPG or RAW. It supports recovery from R2 /CR3/CRW, ERF, RAF, K25 /KDC /DCR, MRW, MOS/MEF, NEF/ NRW, ORF, PEF, SR2/ARW/ SRF, X3F, DNG, DJVU, PGM, and other file formats. Restore Deleted Audio & Video Files

This software can even retrieve accidentally deleted videos and audio files. It supports various audio formats like MP3, WMA, AAC, M4A, F4A, MIDI, etc. The video format supported by Stellar Photo Recovery includes MOV, AVI, MPEG, MP4, WMV, AVCHD, WEBM, MKV, and others. Supports all major camera

The software is also great for photographers and videographers as it supports Raw file recovery from all popular camera brands. These include Canon, Nikon, Sony, Epson, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and other digital cameras. It also supports recovery from drones, mirrorless, and action cameras, such as GoPro, DJI, etc. Comprehensive Scanning with Deep Scan

Stellar Photo Recovery offers both a quick and deep scan feature to search for deleted photos. Quick Scan swiftly performs a scan on the selected drive, lost volume, or removable media to look for lost media files. In contrast, Deep Scan thoroughly scans the entire drive to search for recoverable media files precisely. Preview Media Files Before Recovery

Stellar Photo Recovery provides a preview of the recoverable photos, videos, and audio files before saving, ensuring that the original file integrity and quality remain intact. After that, save the recovered files at any location on the local disk or external drive. Usability of Stellar Photo Recovery

Stellar Photo Recovery is a user-friendly and intuitive software that is easy to use even for non-technical users. It uses just three major steps: Select, Scan, and Save, to retrieve deleted media files. This software is compatible with Windows and Mac systems, ensuring broad usability.

Downloading and installing Stellar Photo Recovery

• Simply go to the Stellar’s official website and click the Download button in the Stellar Photo Recovery page.

• Once downloaded, double-click on the StellarPhotoRecovery.exe file to open the installer window.

• Click Run to start the installation process.

• Click Next to continue.

• Select the I Accept the Agreement option on the displayed License Agreement dialog box.

• Click Next and specify the location to save the installation files.

• Click Install to initiate the installation process.

• Once the installation process completes, click Finish.

How to Use Stellar Photo Recovery to retrieve lost images and video

Once you install the software, it is easy to recover the lost photos from the SD card. Here are the steps:

• Launch the Stellar Photo Recovery software.

• In the home screen, select the drive from which photos are lost, and click Scan.

Note: If the photos are lost from the camera’s SD card or other external media, first connect it to the computer.

The scanning process will begin showing you the scan progress on the screen.

• Once scanning is completed, preview the list of all recoverable photos and media files.

• Next, choose the photos we want to restore and then click Recover.

• After that, choose the desired location to save recovered images. Click Save.