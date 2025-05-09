Sponsored.

TECNO Mobile has just launched its international Shot On CAMON 2025 smartphone photography competition with some fantastic prizes up for grabs including TECNO phones, $37,000 in cash prizes, and a chance to win an all-expenses trip to London in partnership with Amateur Photographer.



The competition has three categories to enter and all entries must be taken on a TECNO mobile smartphone – full details here. Meanwhile to whet your appetite and fire your imagination for this year’s competition, here are the winners and our favourite commended images from last year’s Shot On CAMON competition.

TECNO Photograph Master Award – overall winner



Colorful Evening and Childhood by @kyaw_kyaw_winn_

Myanmar

The photograph masterfully captures light and shadow, freezing a joyful moment of children jumping with pinwheels in hand against a vibrant sunset. The serene river and glowing evening sky form the perfect backdrop, reflecting the innocence and happiness of childhood. Shot on the CAMON 30.

Colorful Discovery category – gold winner

Cool and Warm by @swetun83

Myanmar

This piece captures the majestic natural landscape of Myanmar, where the tranquil waters and layered sky create a perfect harmony. Shot on

the CAMON 30.

Colorful Discovery category – silver



Rainy Serenade by @dominicsvisuals

Nigeria

Amidst the symphony of raindrops, a snail does a slow waltz on a leafy stage, where diamonds of water glisten bright. In this wet wonderland, it finds its peace, a world where every moment is a release. With each delicate step, it savours the treat. Shot on the CAMON 30 5G

Colorful Discovery category – bronze



One thousand eyes by @ikanhiumakanbubur

Indonesia

The work showcases the vibrant colors and intricate feather patterns of a peacock. Shot on the CAMON 20 Premier 5G

Super Night category – gold winner



Through the rainy night by @_thatguy

Nigeria

The child’s deep, contemplative expression conveys a sense of quiet reflection amidst the rainy backdrop, with droplets reflecting softly on the car window. Shot on the CAMON 20.

Super Night category – silver



Night Fishing by @arnoldcjumpay

Philippines

The peacefulness of night fishing. The scene captures a collaborative spirit and quiet determination, where the soft light adds a touch of warmth and community to the darkened surroundings. Shot on the CAMON 20 Pro 5G

Super Night category – bronze

Early Birds by @macepacardo

Philippines

The quiet beauty of pre-dawn docks. Numerous boats rest peacefully alongside the dock, creating a picturesque scene that captures the calm essence of the early morning hours. Shot on the CAMON 30 Pro 5G.

Poetic Portraits category – gold winner



Coal cave by @muathsattar2

Iraq



The image uses unique composition and lighting to capture the resolute expression of a miner, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in adversity. Shot on the CAMON 30 Premier 5G

Poetic Portraits category – silver



Life is a struggle but… by @goldenaurora7

Myanamar



The work portrays an elderly couple’s joyful moment, reflecting pure happiness in simple living. Shot on the CAMON 30

Poetic Portraits category – bronze



Happy Time by @pyae_phyo_aung_amarabo

Myanmar

The photograph depicts warm family moments, conveying the tenderness and bonds of everyday life. Shot on the CAMON 20 Pro.

Creative Perspective category – gold winner



Time by @myo.minn.aung

Myanmar

A heartfelt moment captured in the warmth of touch, where the hands of two generations meet, telling stories of love, wisdom, and timeless connections. The textured wrinkles contrast with the soft, youthful grip, emphasizing the beauty of life’s continuity. Shot on the CAMON 30.

Creative Perspective category – silver



Through the Joy of Blooms by @almerezjustin

Philippines

A delicate burst of vibrant flowers framed by a weathered iron fence, symbolizing the beauty that finds its way through the narrowest of paths. Nature’s exuberance blooms against the odds, offering a glimpse of life’s unyielding vibrancy. Shot on the CAMON 30 Premier 5G.

Creative Perspective category – bronze



The Worker by @kashif_jutt

Pakistan

A figure shrouded in dust and determination, silently sweeping through a chaotic urban scene. Shot on the CAMON 30 Pro 5G.

Life in Motion category – gold winner

City & The Wild by @picture_guru

Kenya

Where the cityscape meets the untamed wild. A blend of urban life and natural beauty in every shot. Shot on the CAMON 30 Premier 5G.

Life in Motion category – silver

Istanbul City View by @aliarslanfilms

Turkey

The vibrant essence of Istanbul’s seaside pier. Seagulls soar elegantly through the sky, adding a lively touch. Shot on the CAMON 30 Pro 5G.

Life in Motion category – bronze

Seaside Sunset by @warrencamitan

Philippines

Experience the serene beauty of Siquijor Island as the sun sets below the horizon, painting the sky with hues of orange and pink. Immerse in the captivating magic of this enchanting island paradise. Shot on the CAMON 30 Pro 5G.