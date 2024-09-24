We’ve found the Nikon Coolpix P950, a stand-out Nikon camera with incredible 83x zoom, available to buy for £729.98 from Amazon UK – with around £120 less than its usual pricing of £849.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 is a camera that is getting to be quite old in modern tech terms, but it’s not really a surprise to see it still in Nikon’s currently available line-up – nobody else is doing anything comparable so there’s still a good market for it.

If you are just getting into “proper” photography and want to move on from your smartphone, then something like this gives you the look, feel and usability of a “real” camera without having to spend a fortune on interchangeable lenses.

The lens performs pretty well throughout the zoom range. Image: Amy Davies COOLPIX P950 · f/4.5 · 1/1250s · 42.8mm · ISO100

For those that are keen to shoot distant subjects – such as nature – it also makes a lot of sense too. You won’t get the sharpest pictures in the world, but those that you do get are pleasing enough and if you’re mainly about recording what you’ve seen, rather than hoping to win prizes, it should more than satisfy you.

Nikon Coolpix P950 at a glance:

Price as reviewed: $800 / £849

16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor

24-2000mm equivalent f/2.8-6.5 lens (83x optical zoom)

Micro USB in-camera charging

4K/30p video recording

3.2-inch, 921k-dot vari-angle TFT LCD

0.39-inch OLED EVF 2360k-dots

