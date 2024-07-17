As part of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon US are offering the full-frame Canon EOS 6D Mark II for just $999, a saving of 37% and a huge $599. This price also includes a battery grip, so you can make sure your battery lasts for as long as possible, one of the things that mirrorless cameras still struggle to match.

“The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a notable improvement on the original EOS 6D, but while it does lack a few features, its current price of around $1400 / £1400 (body only) makes this easy to forgive, and even easier to cope with if you find it second-hand.”

At a glance:

26.2MP Full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

Up to 6.5 frames per second

Full HD video recording

Fully articulated 3inch touchscreen

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II with lens. Credit: AP.

Read our full Canon EOS 6D Mark II review to find out more about it, or have a look at the Best Canon DSLRs.

