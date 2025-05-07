When we are asked to recommend the best all-round full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z6III comes very high in the list, as it copes well with a range of genres.

There is just so much to recommend about the Nikon Z6III, namely its superb viewfinder and fully articulated screen, much improved autofocus, super-fast continuous shooting and refined control layout.

Its 24.5MP resolution is big enough for printing without being unwieldy, and the 14fps burst rate is well capable of capturing anything that moves. There are few downsides, naturally, but they are very minor ones – so see our full review for more.

Via this competitive Amazon deal, you can now pick up the Nikon Z6III for $2096.95. This is a camera that will last you a long time, and there is now a decent range of Nikkor Z-series lenses – so snap it up!

Nikon Z6III key features

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

Nikon’s impressive Z6III is at least a match for any other camera in its class. Credit: Andy Westlake

