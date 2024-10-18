Pre-orders have started for the new Fujifilm X-M5, Fujifilm’s cheapest camera, outside of the Instax range, and despite the camera being the new budget option in Fujifilm’s X-series mirrorless cameras, it packs in some impressive features, including a 26MP APS-C sensor, 30fps continuous shooting, and up to 6.2K video recording! It’s priced at $799/£799 body only.
Fujifilm X-M5 key features:
- $799 / £799 body-only
- $899 / £899 with 15-45mm zoom
- 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor
- ISO 125-12,800 (standard)
- 8fps shooting; 30fps with 1.25x crop
- 6.2K 30p, 4K 60p, and Full HD 240p video recording
- 3in 1.04m-dot articulating screen
For more information on the new X-M5, have a look at our detailed X-M5 first look. This deal is for the camera body only, so you’ll need to find a Fujifilm X-Mount lens to go with the camera in order to use it. However, if you are looking for a cheaper option, then you’ll need to look at other camera in the Fujifilm range, with older models often available second-hand for much less. Another option could be the Fujifilm X-T30 II.
*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.
