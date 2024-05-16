Fujifilm has unveiled a new, relatively affordable medium-format camera, the Fujifilm GFX100S II. It’s built around a new 102MP CMOS II sensor and the firm’s X-Processor 5, although this isn’t the same high-speed sensor from the more expensive GFX100 II flagship model that appeared last year. The two cameras will now form Fujifilm’s entire medium format camera line-up, with all previous models effectively being discontinued.

Key features include a base sensitivity of ISO 80; 16-bit HQ raw recording; subject detection and tracking; 7fps continuous shooting; and 8 stops of in-body image stabilisation. A pixel-shift multi-shot mode gives a choice of 100MP or 400MP output, while files are recorded to dual UHS-II SD card slots. Video recording is available at 4K/30p resolution with 4:2:2 10-bit colour. There’s also support for both ProRes and BlackMagic raw output over HDMI.

In terms of design, the GFX100S II looks practically identical to the three-year-old GFX100S, although it now gains the same distinctive ‘Bishamon-Tex’ textured body covering as the GFX100 II. The viewfinder is also larger and higher in resolution, at 5.76 million dots and 0.84x magnification. Despite this the body is fractionally lighter in weight, at 883g.

The Fujifilm GFX100S II should be available from 17th June for £4999 body-only.

