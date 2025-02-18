Tokina has announced its first lens for Fujifilm X-mount, the atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X. This is also the first super wide-angle zoom lens in Tokina’s line-up designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras.

The atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X features a consistent f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range in a compact and lightweight body.Back in 2022, Tokina released the atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 for Sony E-mount APS-C and the Fujifilm mount version is very similar (note, however, that it gives a 16.5-27mm equivalent field of view on X-mount).

Image credit: Tokina

Other noteworthy features include two aspherical and two low-dispersion glass elements to suppress chromatic aberration and a minimum focusing distance of 19cm.

The lens offers full compatibility with Fujifilm X-mount cameras, including Image Stabilization, AF and MF, MF Assist mode, Eye Detection and optical corrections; there is also a Micro USB port for firmware updates.

The atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X is aimed at both stills and video shooters and goes onsale from March 14th, costing a competitive £689/$699.

From Tokina, February 14th, 2025 (edited)

Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd. is proud to announce the sales release of the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X lens for Fujifilm APS-C size mirrorless cameras.

Sales will commence on March 14, 2025.

Overview

The Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X is the first super wide angle zoom lens in Tokina’s product line-up designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras. It features a fast f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, and a 11-18mm (17-27mm in 35mm equivalent) zoom stored in a compact and lightweight body for hybrid users who shoot stills and video.

The atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X performs impressive resolution from the wide to tele end of the zoom. This lens boasts high contrast and low distortion, and quick and precise AF response in still and video modes. It is fully compatible with Fujifilm camera functions.

With its compact design, versatile focal length and optical quality, the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X is the perfect gear for shooting landscape, group photos, environmental portraits, architecture, astrophotography, automobile photography, street snaps, documentary videos and vlogging.

Highlighted Features

11-18mm super wide angle zoom for dynamic video or landscape, architecture and astrophotography genres.

Fast f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range for shallower depth-of-field, and 9 blades rounded diaphragm for soft bokeh background.

Compact and lightweight design to carry while traveling, or attaching to gimbals.

2 aspherical and 2 super low-dispersion glass elements suppress chromatic aberrations.

Superb resolution with rich color reproduction, low distortion and low light fall-off.

Short minimum focusing distance to create unique wide-angle images with perspective effect.

Full compatibility with Fujifilm cameras, including Image Stabilization, AF+MF, MF Assist mode, Eye Detection and optical corrections.

Micro USB port (Type B) for firmware updates.

