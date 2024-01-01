Chinese lens maker Venus Optics appears to have announced a beta version of its first-ever autofocus lens for Sony E and Nikon Z full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Laowa FFII 10mm F2.8 C & D Dreamer.

The lens, which may have a different name if/when it is released in the west, is a relatively fast, super wide-angle prime. AF is only available for E and Z mount bodies.

Manual focus is available for Canon RF bodies, as Canon has not yet enabled third-party makers to develop AF lenses, and for full-frame L-mount camera bodies, as the above screenshot shows.

Key features of the Laowa FFII 10mm F2.8 C & D Dreamer

15 lens elements in 9 groups

Extra low dispersion glass and ultra high refraction glass

Focussing ring

Focus mode switch

77mm filter diameter

70.8mm length, approx 420g weight

No other technical information is available at this stage, but Venus Optics claims in a promotional video that the lens is suitable for architectural and landscape photography, and even creative studio portrait effects (below).

Also appearing on the lens body is a Zero D logo, which stands for zero distortion – given the lens’s specifications, it will be interesting to see how this feature works in practice.

The lens will be priced at 4999 yuan on its final release, which is equivalent to approximately $706 / £555, but again, pricing outside China has not been confirmed.

You can watch the promotional video below (as originally shared by Andrea Pizzini and Sony Alpha Rumours).

Further reading

Best Sony lenses

Best Nikon Z mount lens

Best Canon RF mount lens