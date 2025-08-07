Only one week left to enter your animal photos as the RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards closes on the 13th of August. The competition is open to young photographers aged 18 or under living in the United Kingdom. There are three main entry categories, based on what you’ve used to capture your wildlife images with. The first category permits photos only taken with a camera and is divided into sub-categories based on age, and includes under 12 years, 12–15 years, and 16–18 years and also a Portfolio category.

The second main category has no restrictions and accepts images shot on a smartphone, tablet or camera and has six sub-categories: Pet personalities, Pet portraits, Small world, A better world for animals, Urban animals and Documenting animals. The third and last main category only allows images shot on a mobile phone or tablet.

There are various prizes up for grabs depending on which category you enter, including an exclusive photography shoot with the RSPCA and a wildlife photographer, cash prizes and a trophy. The overall winner will receive a UK weekend wildlife photography experience worth over £600.

“Not only do finalists get the opportunity to visit the Tower of London for the day where the ceremony takes place, but winners, runners-up and commended entries also receive certificates and trophies”



Your animal photo could be a winner, don’t miss your chance and enter now on the RSPCA’s website.

