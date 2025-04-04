Whatever your choice of camera, landscape photography remains a hugely popular genre, especially now spring is here. And you don’t get a bigger name in British landscape photography than Charlie Waite.

Charlie is now confirmed as a speaker at our forthcoming Festival of Outdoor Photography, a unique three-day event which takes place at the historic Royal Geographical Society in London from May 30th to June 1st.

It’s dedicated to landscape, wildlife, street and travel photography, and Charlie is amongst the world-famous photographers who’ll be giving talks and workshops.

It promises to be an unforgettable and inspiring weekend for fans of outdoor photography, and if you book tickets this weekend you can get ‘early bird’ tickets from just £35 – hurry though, as this offer ends Monday and tickets are selling fast!

Worth the Waite

‘I am very excited to be talking at the Festival of Outdoor Photography, sharing my insights into using natural light more effectively in landscape photography and improving composition,’ said Charlie.

He will need no introduction to fans of landscape photography, but here’s a quick recap of his career. The founder of the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, Charlie’s photographs convey a spiritual quality of serenity and calm. He has established a worldwide reputation for his particular approach to his landscape work, which is held in private and corporate collections throughout the world.

If you are looking for help with mastering natural light in your landscapes, don’t miss Charlie’s talk

Honours include a Fellowship from the Royal Photographic Society and an Honorary Fellowship from the British Institute of Professional Photographers, and he is also a recipient of Amateur Photographer’s Power of Photography award. In addition, Charlie is the owner and founder of Light and Land, the UK’s leading photographic workshop and tour company.

We can’t think of a better speaker on landscape photography and we’re very excited to have him as a star speaker at the Festival of Outdoor Photography, where he’ll be offering lots of exclusive tips and answering your questions. Miss this and you’ll kick yourself all year!

Charlie is joining a host of other great speakers at the Festival of Outdoor Photography

Further reading:

Charlie Waite: How to shoot award-winning landscape photography

The best cameras for landscape photography

