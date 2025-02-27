DxO has revealed the latest version of its unique raw file pre-processing program, DxO PureRAW 5. This comes with all-new denoising courtesy of the firm’s latest DeepPRIME 3 algorithm, along with a slew of additional updates. Unusually for DxO, though, it won’t be available immediately, but instead will be released on April 15 2025.

PureRAW has long been one of our favourite imaging apps, as it can significantly improve the output from all your existing cameras and lenses, and indeed older raw files. It converts camera raw files to linear DNGs, employing DxO’s Optics Modules to correct an array of lens aberrations along the way, while also applying sophisticated AI noise reduction to deliver much cleaner high-ISO files. These DNG files can then be used in your existing raw development workflow. It’s like upgrading all your cameras and lenses, all at once.

Key new features in DxO PureRAW 5 include:

DeepPRIME 3 – DxO’s processing engine now carries out chromatic aberration correction as part of a single process with demosaicing and denoising. DxO also claims it’s faster than before.

– DxO’s processing engine now carries out chromatic aberration correction as part of a single process with demosaicing and denoising. DxO also claims it’s faster than before. Local adjustments – It’s now possible to selectively fine-tune denoising and sharpening using masks

– It’s now possible to selectively fine-tune denoising and sharpening using masks New user interface – DxO says this is designed to deliver a more streamlined workflow and increase usability

– DxO says this is designed to deliver a more streamlined workflow and increase usability Custom presets – You’ll be able to save specific combinations of development settings for quick access

– You’ll be able to save specific combinations of development settings for quick access DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans beta – Users of Fujifilm X-Trans sensor cameras gains access to the latest version of DxO’s “eXtra Detail” processing engine.

DxO PureRAW 5 will be available for download from April 15 2025, costing £109.00 / €119.99 for new users, and with a discounted upgrade price of £69.99 / €79.99 for users of PureRaw versions 3 or 4. In addition, anyone buying PureRAW 4 until then will automatically get a free upgrade to PureRAW5 when it becomes available.

From DxO:

New DxO PureRAW 5, the ultimate solution for RAW image quality, introduces local adjustments, expanded performance for Bayer and X-Trans sensors, and much more

DxO PureRAW 5 app icon. Credit: DxO

The software that supercharges your cameras and lenses guarantees unprecedented image quality alongside powerful workflow boosts and a brand-new interface.

Paris (France): DxO, the leader in RAW image processing for more than two decades, announces DxO PureRAW 5, the software that delivers sharper, cleaner, more detailed images, and gives photographers unparalleled freedom. Version 5 introduces powerful local adjustments, allowing photographers to fine-tune noise reduction and lens sharpness optimization on the most complex and demanding images with absolute precision. In addition, DxO unveils the third generation of its renowned DeepPRIME technology, a brand- new interface, custom presets for an accelerated workflow, and fresh features for Fujifilm X- Trans photographers.

“The new version pushes noise reduction and detail extraction further than even we thought possible,” explains Jean-Marc Alexia, VP of Product Strategy. “Plus, we have a beautiful new interface that’s quick and easy to use thanks to the ability to create presets to match different cameras or scenarios. And Fujifilm fans will be delighted to see what’s included. X-Trans images have never looked this good.”

New Local Adjustments: Fine-tune with unmatched precision

For images that require detailed fine-tuning, photographers now have the option to focus the levels of denoising and detail extraction on specific parts of the image, and tailor levels of sharpening exactly as required. PureRAW’s automated processing is unmatched, but when an image needs a precision-focused approach, Local Adjustments provide the perfect solution.

Users can draw multiple masks and adjust the Force Details and Luminance sliders to dial exactly what they need. In addition, it’s possible to target sharpening more precisely, focusing on specific parts of the image.

Introducing DeepPRIME 3

DxO PureRAW 5 includes the third generation of DxO’s original neural-network-powered RAW processing engine for Bayer and X-Trans sensors. Four years ago, DxO pioneered the use of machine learning to perform denoising and demosaicing simultaneously, unlocking the potential of AI and far exceeding man-made algorithms. Today, DeepPRIME 3 incorporates a third process: residual chromatic shifts at a pixel level. Thanks to the data it draws from DxO’s exclusive DxO Modules, DeepPRIME 3 resolves chromatic aberration as part of the RAW conversion process.

In addition, users get a significant boost in image quality while also saving time. DeepPRIME 3 is faster than ever.

A brand-new interface

The appearance of DxO PureRAW has been completely overhauled in version 5, giving users a cleaner, more refined experience when using the software. The update makes for a smoother, more streamlined workflow, reducing friction and enhancing usability. Users can spend less time in the software and more time enjoying its spectacular results.

Workflow upgrades: Custom presets for faster editing

Version 5 introduces the ability to create custom presets, allowing users to dial in frequently used settings in a single click. This facilitates the easy application of different configurations according to different variables, such as camera, lens, ISO, or subject matter. Combined with the existing batch processing and batch renaming features, photographers avoid repetitive actions, saving time while maintaining consistency across their workflow.

Introducing DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta

As an extension of DeepPRIME, DxO’s DeepPRIME XD — ‘eXtra Detail’ — engine was introduced in DxO PureRAW 3 to offer the most intense processing of the most demanding files. Since then, it has progressed, promising incredible results for images captured at ISO levels that had previously been considered unusable.

For owners of Fujifilm cameras, DxO is proud to introduce DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta, giving X-Trans photographers early access to the next generation of noise reduction and detail extraction.

DxO Modules give PureRAW 5 the power to push your gear further

Last month, DxO passed a milestone: its exclusive laboratory in Paris has now produced more than 100,000 DxO Modules.

Pioneered by DxO more than 20 years ago, a DxO Module is a mathematical model that describes the characteristics of a lens paired with a specific sensor. This model is then used by DxO software to enhance the performance of a lens/camera combination and push it beyond the laws of physics.

The quality of the results relies on the precision that DxO’s team of highly experienced technicians deploys, conducting tests in controlled environments, and using custom-made equipment and meticulous processes that have been developed over the last two decades.

The DxO Modules in PureRAW 5 ensure that photographers get the absolute best possible quality from their equipment.

Price and availability

DxO PureRAW 5 will be available on April 15, 2025. Customers who pre-order before the launch will immediately receive a complimentary copy of DxO PureRAW 4. A perpetual license for macOS and Windows machines can be purchased from the DxO website at the following prices:

New license 119.99 € / $ – 109,99 £ Upgrade from DxO PureRAW 3 or 4 79.99 € / $ – 69,99 £

DxO PureRAW 5 comes with unlimited access and no subscription is required. A full, 14-day trial of DxO PureRAW 4 is available now from the DxO website, and a trial of DxO PureRAW 5 will become available on April 15.

Visit https://www.dxo.com/en/dxo-pureraw/download/.