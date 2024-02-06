DxO, the company behind some of the best photo editing programs, like Nik Collection and PureRaw, announced software support for the latest Leica and Hasselblad cameras together with 10 new lenses. The list now includes the Nikkor Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena portrait lens and the lightweight full-frame Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 macro lens amongst others.

The latest DxO Optics Module is optimised to work for a multitude of different pairings between the supported cameras and lenses, providing lens correction and optimisation so “photographers can achieve sharper, cleaner, less distorted images” even when shooting with entry-level or budget-friendly equipment.

With these new additions, the Optic Module now supports 564 cameras and 1,697 lenses. To check your camera and lens compatibility, click here.

Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro on the Lumix S5IIX

From DxO, Paris (France): DxO Labs, the world’s leading provider of independent lens and body profiles for optical perfection, today reveals support across its entire range of software for the Leica M11-P the Hasselblad 907X fitted with the CFV II 50C digital back, and a range of high-end lens. This latest release brings the total number of cameras supported by DxO software to 564 and the number of lenses supported to 1,697.

Nikon users will be pleased to see the outstanding Nikkor Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena lens, with its gorgeous bokeh and supreme sharpness, in this release. Macro photography fans will also welcome immediate support for the Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8, the smallest and lightest L-mount lens in its class. Vloggers will appreciate support for the new, incredibly compact, 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM wide-angle APS-C lens for Canon’s EOS R range.

Available now, these DxO Optics Modules and more can be found within the latest versions of any DxO photo-editing software product.

Optics Module: New Releases

The latest DxO Optics Modules include the following cameras and lenses, each optimized for multiple configurations and pairings with other photography gear already supported by DxO:

Cameras

Hasselblad 907X & CFV II 50C

Leica M10-P ASC

Leica M11-P

Lenses

Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Fujifilm GF 55mm F1.7R WR

Hasselblad XCD 28mm F4 P

Nikon Nikkor Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena

Panasonic Lumix S 100mm F2.8 Macro

Samyang AF 135mm F1.8 FE

Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN A (L mount)

Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG DN OS S (Sony FE)

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN (C020) (Fujifilm X)

Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (A057) (Nikon Z)

Understanding DxO Optics Modules

Photographers can achieve sharper, cleaner, less distorted images with DxO Optics Modules, regardless of whether they shoot with professional-grade or modestly-priced equipment. Created in DxO’s independent laboratories, these technical profiles are unique to each camera-lens combination. They ensure that DxO software is always able to automatically unlock the full potential of the chosen photographic tools to deliver the best possible images.

DxO Optics Modules are integral to DxO’s entire range of software: PhotoLab, PureRAW, ViewPoint, FilmPack, and within Nik Perspective Efex plugin, (part of the Nik Collection). Today, the full library of Optics Modules, compiled over a twenty-year period, includes 91,418 profiles covering 564 cameras, 1697 lenses, as well as countless pairings from every leading manufacturer of consumer equipment. This gigantic database of independent research continues to make DxO the uncontested photographic leader in optical enhancements. To view all available Optics Modules for supported cameras & lenses, visit the: DxO Supported Cameras & Lenses page (https://www.dxo.com/supported-cameras/)

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.