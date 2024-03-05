DxO Labs has announced its latest optical corrections and RAW image processing software DxO PureRaw4. The new software features improved noise reduction and demosaicing in the form of the DeepPRIME XD2, a new version of DxO’s DeepPRIME XD AI-powered technology that is said to be trained on billions of images for ‘unprecedented clarity and detail’.

‘PureRAW 4 features updated denoising and demosaicing algorithms, developed through our deep learning technology and billions of sample images,’ Jean-Marc Alexia, VP of Product Strategy, said. ‘Helped by a real-time preview, this version also gives photographers greater control over their images, with additional settings and faster workflow features.’

DxO PureRaw4 adds new sliders like Luminance and Force Details, as well as advanced batch renaming. Additionally, a new widget detects when memory cards and external drives are connected, launching DxO PureRAW 4 automatically so that photographers can quickly begin processing their RAW files. The widget acts as a hub to keep photographers updated on the status of tasks. This software also now allows users to compare different output files (DNG, TIFF, JPEG) with the original RAW file when viewing images after processing.

Screenshot showing processing corrections. Credit: DxO Labs.

DxO PureRaw 4 is now available to download for Windows and MacOS from the DxO website. It is priced at $119/£109/€119, while the upgrade is priced at $79/£69/€79.

From DxO Labs:

Paris (France): With a heritage spanning over two decades, DxO Labs continues to lead in optical corrections and RAW image processing by introducing DxO PureRAW 4 which sets new industry standards with its new generation AI denoising technology and improved lens softness correction. RAW enhancement with PureRAW 4 offers demanding photographers exceptional image quality by adjusting its image-correction algorithms in direct response to the lens and camera combination used to create each photo.

Introducing DeepPRIME XD2: Advanced Deep Learning-Powered Denoising and Demosaicing

In 2022, DxO’s DeepPRIME XD technology set a new standard in noise reduction and demosaicing. Building on this legacy, DeepPRIME XD2, trained on billions of images, advances further, producing images of unprecedented clarity and detail.

Screenshot showing the new batch renaming feature. Credit: DxO Labs.

“XD2 is the culmination of years of high-level research,” explains Wolf Hauser, Head of Science at DxO. “The neural network we have built continues to get smarter, surprising us by how images keep getting crisper and cleaner.”

Unique and improved lens softness correction

Even the best lenses lose sharpness towards the edge of the frame, and image softness is often most obvious when budget optics or complex multi-element zoom lenses are involved. To rectify this, PureRAW offers a unique approach to optical sharpening. It is a process enabled by DxO Optics Modules whereby mathematical models are developed from observing each lens’ performance across the entire field of view and focal range. This modeling ensures that precise, incremental, levels of sharpening are applied across the image in direct response to the lens’ measured performance. This is why software that uses global sharpening cannot compete with DxO’s laboratory-based lens testing.

Advanced settings for denoising processing

DxO PureRAW has always delivered excellent results without the need for guesswork and complex sliders. However, for those photographers who want to fine-tune their results, version 4 introduces a new level of control through the addition of new sliders like Luminance and Force Details.

This new version also provides real-time correction previews so that photographers can get an immediate sense of how images will be processed, and get direct feedback if they choose to make any adjustments.

Major workflow upgrades

A new widget detects when memory cards and external drives are connected, launching DxO PureRAW 4 automatically so that photographers can quickly begin ingesting and processing RAW files. The widget also acts as a hub to keep photographers updated on the status of tasks. In addition,

photographers can now use advanced batch renaming. For example, mixing plain text with automated tokens to fit any naming convention.

Finally, version 4 allows users to compare different output files (DNG, TIFF, JPEG) with the original RAW file when viewing images after processing, and has a revamped processing window for greater efficiency.

Price and availability

DxO PureRAW 4 (Windows and macOS) is now available for download on the DxO website

(https://shop.dxo.com/) at the following prices:

DxO PureRAW 4 €/$ 119 £109

DXO PureRAW 4 Upgrade €/$ 79 £69

