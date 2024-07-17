Amazon Prime Day ends tonight so now is a great chance to snaffle those last-minute bargains. These can include camera accessories too

Storage is a bit like pensions and insurance – it only becomes really interesting when you need it – but this deal is too good to miss. You can get the Crucial X9 4TB Portable External SSD for around $200/£200 in this Amazon Prime Day offer!

While a lot of photographers now store their images online – ie, in the cloud – it pays to back-up images on hard drives too, for extra peace of mind and quick access. SSD drives can also be handy for temporarily storing images before uploading them elsewhere.

With this Crucial drive, you have tons of storage, and 4TB should be enough to swallow many people’s entire photo archive (although if you shoot with a high-resolution camera or record lots of 4k video, it’s amazing how quickly space gets gobbled up).

Crucial X9 4TB Portable External SSD key features

Read speeds up to 1,050MB/s. With this drive, you can load files up to 7.5x faster than portable hard drives and 100x faster than USB flash drives.

Handy USB-C connection, so you don’t need to mess around with extra cables (chances are you have a USB-C lead already).

Shock, vibration and drop proof up to 7.5 feet, the X9 is also built to withstand fluctuations in temperature.

The X9 works with further back-up technologies such as Windows File History, Apple Time Machine and Acronis True Image.

Get 3 months of Mylio Photos+ and one month of Adobe Acrobat Pro when you purchase and register your Crucial X9. Mylio Photos+ helps connnect your devices into a single photo library, while Adobe Acrobat is the industry standard tool for creating, editing and e-signing PDFs.

