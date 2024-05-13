The DJI Mini 3, which at £349 was the cheapest DJI drone when it was released in 2022, is now available to buy drone-only for just £279 at Wex Photo Video.

Alternatively, you can save up to £149 on DJI Mini 3 combos, such as the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) and the DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) 2024 combo. In the US, the DJI Mini 3 is also available to buy for a discounted price with up to 11% off.

In our DJI Mini 3 review, we gave it 4.5/5 stars, and said that ‘The Mini 3 is capable of delivering the same great-quality images and video as the Mini 3 Pro. It won’t knock your DSLR or mirrorless camera out of the park, but it compares very favourably with a smartphone or an action cam like the GoPro Hero11 Black.’

‘You don’t get video options like 4K at 60p or D-Cinelike colour, nor subject tracking and object avoidance, but those are compromises that many first-time pilots are likely to be happy making for the cost-saving. The Mini 3 is a great first drone while the Mini 3 Pro is a better option for experienced drone-flyers looking for a smaller alternative to their ‘main’ drone.’

DJI Mini 3 at a glance:

$379 / £349 no controller

$469 / £429 with RC-N1 controller

$609 / £569 with DJI RC controller

Drone with integrated camera

Take-off weight 248g

12/48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor

4K (3840×2160) video at 24/25/30p

24mm (equivalent) f/1.7 lens

3-axis mechanical stabilisation

DJI Mini 3 Sample Photo Angela Nicholson

