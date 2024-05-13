The DJI Mini 3, which at £349 was the cheapest DJI drone when it was released in 2022, is now available to buy drone-only for just £279 at Wex Photo Video.
Alternatively, you can save up to £149 on DJI Mini 3 combos, such as the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) and the DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) 2024 combo. In the US, the DJI Mini 3 is also available to buy for a discounted price with up to 11% off.
In our DJI Mini 3 review, we gave it 4.5/5 stars, and said that ‘The Mini 3 is capable of delivering the same great-quality images and video as the Mini 3 Pro. It won’t knock your DSLR or mirrorless camera out of the park, but it compares very favourably with a smartphone or an action cam like the GoPro Hero11 Black.’
‘You don’t get video options like 4K at 60p or D-Cinelike colour, nor subject tracking and object avoidance, but those are compromises that many first-time pilots are likely to be happy making for the cost-saving. The Mini 3 is a great first drone while the Mini 3 Pro is a better option for experienced drone-flyers looking for a smaller alternative to their ‘main’ drone.’
DJI Mini 3 at a glance:
- $379 / £349 no controller
- $469 / £429 with RC-N1 controller
- $609 / £569 with DJI RC controller
- Drone with integrated camera
- Take-off weight 248g
- 12/48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor
- 4K (3840×2160) video at 24/25/30p
- 24mm (equivalent) f/1.7 lens
- 3-axis mechanical stabilisation
