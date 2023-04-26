In an upcoming single player computer game, called Viewfinder, the player interacts with and explore the game’s world by taking Polaroid/Instant photos and these become a playable part of the game. For example, if you need to build a bridge, you can take a photograph of one, and place that into the game, this then lets you progress to the next part of the game. There are also traversal options based on paintings, sketches, screenshots, and postcards.

The game’s Steam page promises plenty of adventure and Game Director Matt Stark has said that the game aims to be accessible and appealing to those who might not usually like this type of game, ‘Viewfinder’s narrative is player driven and will be an approachable experience to someone who just wants to play and solve puzzles, and a rich well thought off world to a player who wants to learn more.’

Viewfinder is developed by Scotland-based Sad Owl Studios and published by Thunderful, its release date has yet to be determined but according to their Steam page it is planned for sometime in 2023, with an eventual release on PlayStation 5 as well. A demo is currently available to download to play.

Gwen Foster, Business Director has said that ‘One of the things we are aware of is that while the game’s narrative can be anything we want it to be, the core gameplay has to feel good. We often go on gut feel and think of fun ways for our players to engage with the world we are building’.

