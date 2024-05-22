Panasonic has announced the development of its smallest full-frame zoom to date, the Lumix S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3. With an ultra-compact retractable design, it’s clearly designed to be the Lumix S9’s primary kit zoom, so it’s a real shame that it won’t be immediately available to buy with the camera. The firm claims it will be ideal for both photo and video use, with the wideangle to standard focal-length range encompassing such subjects as landscapes, architecture, and street photography.

There’s little detail around specifications yet, but confirmed features include a minimum focusing distance of 15cm and a 62mm filter thread. An AF/MF switch on the side of the barrel selects between focus methods. In terms of size, the lens looks to be approximately 66mm in diameter and 40mm in length when retracted.

There’s little information on when the lens is expected to be available, either. Panasonic says only that the Lumix S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 is due to be released later in 2024 and is likely to cost around £500.

Related content:

From Panasonic:

Coming Soon: A new compact wide zoom lens: LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3

Lumix S9 in blue with the upcoming 18-40mm lens. Credit: Panasonic/AP

A new LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 lens is coming to the full frame LUMIX S Series lens line-up soon. A compact and versatile zoom lens ideal for daily use, the upcoming 18-40mm has a closest shooting distance of 0.15m/0.49ft. This lens covers focal lengths from an ultra-wide angle of 18mm to a semi-standard 40mm, allowing for the flexibility to capture expansive landscapes and buildings or portrait shots in a natural perspective.