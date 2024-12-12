The run-up to Christmas is busy for many people, but if you’ve got time on your hands between Christmas and New Year, why not enter a photography competition?

A good one to enter is the London Camera Exchange (LCE) Photographer of the Year competition, organised by the UK’s biggest photography retailer, established for over 70 years. The competition, which is returning for a second year, is free to enter and has no less than 14 categories. There is also a new Emerging Talent category open to photography students and a publicly voted People’s Choice Award.

LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 categories in full

Action

After Dark

Birds

Creative

Emerging Talent

Landscape

Macro

Music

Pets

Portrait

Street

Travel

Wildlife

People’s Choice

The overall prize pot is worth a generous £10,000 and you have until January 31st to enter, either in store or by clicking here. The winners will be announced at The Photography and Video Show, which takes place at the London Excel from March 8-11th.

Meanwhile, the eminent judging panel includes some regular AP contributors – documentary photographer Peter Dench and SheClicks founder, Angela Nicholson.

Last year’s competition was won by Marilyn Taylor’s memorable capture of a Long Tongued Bat, taken in Costa Rica (above).