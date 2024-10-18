Looking to buy a memory card? We’ve found this memory card deal on the Lexar 256GB Professional CFexpress Type B Card Gold Series memory card. Usually sold for almost $200 on B&H, it is now only $139.99.

This Lexar 256GB memory card from Lexar is said to smoothly capture 8K raw video and delivers read speeds of up to 1750 MB/s, write speeds of up to 1500 MB/s, and minimum sustained write speeds of 1000 MB/s.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.